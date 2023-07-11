Apple working on iMac with M3 chip and 32-inch iMac that might launch by 2025

Apple is working on new iMac models that will be larger than the previous generations and more powerful. Apple will soon launch an iMac model with the new M3 chip, reported Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. This model is likely to be the same size as the current 24-inch models. In addition to this, a new 32-inch iMac is also likely to launch by 2025, Gurman revealed.

Gurman added that the 32-inch iMac is expected to come with a 32-inch IPS LCD panel that offers 6K resolution and 10-bit colors. Notably, the present models come with a 24-inch 4.5K display and 10-bit colors. Gurman had previously hinted that Apple is developing a larger iMac with over 30-inch display.

The rumoured bigger model is not expected to launch anytime soon. According to Gurman, Apple might launch this model sometime in 2024 or 2025. The 24-inch iMac with the new M3 chip, on the other hand, is likely to debut in 2024. The 3nm M3 chip will be a major upgrade over the present 5nm M1 chip.

Apple discontinued its 27-inch iMac and iMac Pro recently and is expected to launch bigger screen models with Apple’s in-house silicon chip.

Apple iPhone 15 series

Apple is also expected to bring new colour options to its upcoming iPhone 15 series models. In a recent report by MacRumours, it was revealed that iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max model will be available in a new ‘dark blue with grey tone’. In addition to this, they are also expected to come in a ‘Crimson’ colour variant.

As for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, they are likely to be available in new pink, blue and green colour options.

In terms of pricing, Apple analyst Jeff Pu (via MacRumours) revealed that Apple’s two upcoming Pro models will see a price hike this year compared to last year’s iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Apple analyst says that both these models are expected to be priced higher than the current iPhone 14 Pro Max.

