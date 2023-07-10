Realme Narzo 60 Pro Quick Review: An ideal smartphone for the 'family vlogger'?

I've been on the lookout for a good smartphone for my father. He loves traveling to new places but what he loves even more is capturing each and every moment as soon as he steps out. So much so, that we have given him the title of the "family vlogger". Apart from the camera quality, what really matters for him is storage space and that's what piqued my interest when it comes to the Realme Narzo 60 Pro.

To keep it simple, the Realme Narzo 60 Pro falls in the higher-end of the mid-range smartphone segment. The design is definitely something different from what we have come to expect from smartphones in this price range. The device offers up to 1 TB of storage space which is a rarity at this price point. But is this one aspect really good enough for you to go and buy the smartphone? Let's find out in a quick review of the Realme Narzo 60 Pro.

Pricing

Let's get to the pricing first. The Realme Narzo 60 Pro is available in three variants: one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, priced at ₹23,999; another with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, priced at ₹26,999; and a top-tier variant with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage, priced at ₹29,999.

The pricing sits just under the Realme 11Pro

Design

The design of the Narzo 60 Pro is similar to the Realme 11 series, also launched recently. The phone features a design almost identical to the 11 series, which includes a round camera module on the back and a vegan leather back. The back panel is slightly soft to the touch and textured which could be a make or break factor for many. I implore buyers to check what a device with a vegan leather back feels like before purchasing it. There's always the option to slap a cover on the back to get this sorted. You get to choose from three colours which includes Martian colour option (review unit), Sunrise (white) and Cosmic Night (black). I personally felt the rusty Martian colour could've been slightly darker to enhance the appeal. The curved edged does make the device feel thinner than it really is but it also adds to the premium appeal. It is noteworthy that the device does not get an official IP rating for water and dust protection.

Narzo branding on the vegan leather back

Display

The Narzo 60 Pro gets a 6.7-inch curved OLED display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. The curved display doesn't make the panel look as big as other 6.7-inch phones. However, you might find yourself dealing with accidental touches at times. The display is bright and vibrant but the tone does look a little too cool when you first turn on the device. You can definitely fine-tune it from the display settings. I had no issues with the touch response or brightness. It also houses the fingerprint sensor which is positioned slightly lower than I'd like. Consuming media on the phone will be pleasant using this phone, in part thanks to Dolby Atmos support, and dual speakers.

Realme Narzo 60 Pro enjoying Delhi rains

Performance

The Narzo 60 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G SOC which was good enough to provide decent performance for gaming, everyday tasks, and multitasking. The device won't be very smooth with the highest level of graphics in various games but it works smoothly as soon as your bring down the graphics settings a notch lower. The Narzo 60 Pro had more than decent thermal management. Even during gaming sessions, the phone did not get overly heated to the touch. We did not feel any impact of the vegan leather back on the heat dissipation capabilities of the device. The battery is nothing to write home about. However, I managed to get over 5 hours of screen on time with moderate usage.

Camera

Now to the important part, the camera. The device features a 100MP primary camera and a 2MP portrait sensor. I didn't find myself using the latter at all. Coming to the performance of the primary module. You get decent shots in bright day light. The details are definitely present in good lighting conditions. The low-light imagery is something that most devices in this price segment struggle with and Narzo 60 Pro is no exception. It does soften the image considerably to make it look more bright and colourful. However, for the vlogger in you, there's support for 4K 60fps shooting.

Check out a few camera samples here:

Verdict

In conclusion, the Realme Narzo 60 Pro offers a wide range of features, a unique design, decent performance, and a good display. However, there are some minor drawbacks in the camera segment. The Realme 11 Pro is priced awfully close to the Narzo 60 Pro and the design and camera feel slightly better on it. However, what the Narzo 60 Pro offers is an option to upgrade to 1TB of internal storage space which could be the right fit for many.