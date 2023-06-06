Apple WWDC 2023: From iOS 17 to first-ever Vision Pro AR headset and more, here's what is new

Apple made a bunch of announcements at its WWDC 2023 event. The hardware launches included Apple’s first AR/VR headset called VisionPro, the new 15-inch MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro. The software launches include iOS 17, macOS Sonoma, tvOS 17 and watchOS 10.

Here are the top Apple WWDC 2023 highlights:

Apple Mixed Reality headset, Vision Pro

Apple has unveiled its mixed reality headset that switches between augmented and virtual reality 'seamlessly' from actual reality. It looks like a pair of ski goggles and is named Vision Pro. A user can also tap to select and flick to scroll, and can also give voice commands to the AR/VR headset. The device displays the user's eyes with a system called EyeSight to offer some transparency while using it.

Also Watch: Apple WWDC 2023: iOS 17, Vision Pro AR headset, MacBook Air, WatchOS 10 and more announced

15-inch MacBook Air

Priced at Rs 1,34,900, the new 15-inch Apple MacBook Air comes with a Liquid Retina display, that offers 500 nits of brightness. The laptop features a 1080p camera and six speakers with support for spatial audio. It is powered by M2 Apple Silicon and offers 18 hours of battery life. MacBook Air features MagSafe charging, two Thunderbolt ports for connecting accessories and up to a 6K external display, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

iOS 17

With iOS 17, Apple has launched redesigned contact cards, voicemail and video mail on missed Facetime calls. The new posters display contact pictures and information full-screen on the recipient’s iPhone when they are called.

iOS 17 brings new features like 'Check-In', transcriptions of voice messages, stickers for iMessage, ‘Journal’ that automatically suggests moments that a user might want to commemorate in a journal entry and more.

With the new iOS update, Apple has also dropped hey from Siri's trigger phrase - 'Hey Siri'.

Mac Studio, Mac Pro with M2 Max, M2 Ultra chips

Apple has introduced M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips for its Mac Studio and Mac Pro devices. Mac Studio is launched at a starting price of Rs 2,09,900 while Mac Pro is launched at a starting price of Rs 7,29,900 in India.

Apple claims Mac Studio is up to 6x faster than the most powerful Intel-based 27-inch iMac and up to 3x faster than the previous-generation Mac Studio with M1 Ultra. Mac Pro is up to 3x faster than the previous-generation Intel-based model.

iPadOS 17

The new Apple iPadOS 17 comes with custom fonts, custom wallpaper and a new Health app. The new iPadOS 17 also gets Live Activities feature which integrates with food delivery apps, travel apps and reminders.

macOS Sonoma

Apple announced macOS Sonoma or macOS 14 at the WWDC 2023 event today. The new operating system comes with highlights like a new Game Mode, enhanced iMessage, desktop widgets, Safari and aerial screensavers.

macOS Sonoma comes with a new Overlay feature that offers a new video effect and elevates a user’s presence by displaying them on top of the content they are sharing.

watchOS 10

The new watchOS 10 has been redesigned to show more information at a glance, and there are new ways to navigate and access the content. One of the new features is called the Smart Stack, which shows you relevant information based on what you're doing or where you are.

tvOS 17

Apple tvOS 17 update brings features, including the introduction of FaceTime to Apple TV 4K. This means users can now enjoy the popular video calling app on their television, allowing for more engaging conversations with family and friends. Alongside this, tvOS 17 introduces an all-new Control Center and several other enhancements, providing a more personalised experience that integrates with the iPhone.

