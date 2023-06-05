WWDC 2023: Apple refreshes Mac Studio with powerful and all-new M2 Ultra, M2 Max chips

At WWDC 2023, Apple upgraded its Apple Mac Studio desktop system with new chips: M2 Max and M2 Ultra. Apple has not given any makeover to the Mac Studio but it has received some major internal upgrades. Notably, last year’s Mac Studio was powered by an M1 chipset.

Apple Mac Studio India price, availability

Mac Studio starts at Rs 2,09,900 and Rs 1,88,900 for education. Additional configure-to-order options are available at Apple India Store.

The new Mac Studio is available to order today on Apple India Store online and in the Apple Store app. It will start to arrive to customers and will be available in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorised Resellers, beginning Tuesday, June 13.

Also Watch: Apple WWDC 2023: iOS 17, Vision Pro AR headset, MacBook Air, WatchOS 10 and more announced

Apple Mac Studio roundup

Mac Studio with M2 Max

Apple Studio with the M2 Max chip comes in 50 per cent faster than its previous generation and 4 times faster than the Intel-powered 27-inch iMac. It comes with a 12-core CPU, up to a 38-core GPU and up to 96GB of memory and 400GB /s of memory bandwidth.

Mac Studio with M2 Ultra

On the other hand, Mac Studio with an M2 Ultra chip come with twice the performance and capabilities of M2 Max. Apple claims that it is the “largest and most capable system on a chip” by the company. The new Mac Studio with M2 Ultra chip is 3 times faster than its predecessor which was powered by M1 Ultra.

Additionally, it is 6 times faster than the 27-inch iMac. It comes with a 24-core CPU, up to 76-core GPU and up to 1292GB of memory with 800GB/s of memory bandwidth for workstation-class performance.

Mac Studio comes with support for 8K resolution and 240 Hz frame rates. With the help of M2 Ultra, Mac Studio also supports up to six Pro Display XDRs. It also comes with four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 10Gb Ethernet port, an enhanced HDMI port, and two USB-A ports. It also conveniently has two USB-C ports and an SD card slot on the front to easily import photos and video.

The company claims that Wi-Fi 6E delivers download speeds that are up to twice as fast as the previous generation, while Bluetooth 5.3 allows users to connect to the latest Bluetooth accessories.

Mac Studio runs on macOS Ventura that offers features like Stage Manager, Continuity Camera, Handoff in FaceTime, Safari passkeys, and the Freeform app to help users be more productive and expressive.

Also Read:

Apple WWDC23: New 15-inch MacBook Air launched with M2 chip; check prices in India

Indore girl wins Apple Swift Student challenge, creates app to strengthen eye muscles