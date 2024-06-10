Apple WWDC 2024: Tim Cook announces new Original shows for Apple TV+ to compete with Netflix, Prime Video and more

At the Apple WWDC this year, Apple CEO Tim Cook began by announcing the fifth anniversary of its streaming service, Apple TV+. The company also announced a bunch of new Original shows across different genres. He even announced that Apple TV+ has the "highest-rated originals in the industry for three years running." He highlighted some of the top shows like Masters of the Air, Palm Royale and Monarch.

The Apple CEO revealed that the episodes of these shows will drop every week. The lineup includes the second season of the much popular Severance show that stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, John Turturro and more. This thriller is about Lumon Industries employees who have work memories severed from their personal lives. Mark Scout, a team leader, uncovers a conspiracy as he delves deeper into a mysterious project. You will also get Silo Season 2 with cast members Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Tim Robbins and more.

The other titles include Presumed Innocent, Lady in the Lake, Bad Monkey, Pachinko, Slow Horses, Shrinking, The Instigators, Fly Me To The Moon and Wolfs.

Presumed Innocent is a suspense series that will premiere on June 12 on Apple TV+. Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, this series is about a horrific murder at the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney's office. The prime suspect is one of their own - Deputy District Attorney Rusty Sabich. With his career, family, and life on the line, Rusty is set to fight to clear his name and uncover the truth.

Apple TV+ subscription is available at Rs 99 per month in India. You can get 7 days of free trial to the platform and then start paying the fee if you wish to continue watching the content on Apple TV+.

In addition to this, Apple also launched new software updates like visionOS, iOS 18, macOS and more.