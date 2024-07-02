Apple’s big AI features might not stay free forever: Report

Apple recently introduced Apple Intelligence, the suite of AI features for Apple products at its recent WWDC 2024 event. For now, it is said to be available free of cost across iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia. However, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that it will not be free to use forever. According to him, Apple, after some point, will separate Apple Intelligence in two tiers. One of them will be free but will have limited set of features while the paid version will offer the full suite of AI features across iPhone, iPad and Mac.

Gurman predicts that the paid version will be named as Apple Intelligence+. Additionally, he reveals that Apple is likely to make more money from these paid services as compared to selling devices. Hence, Apple Intelligence will be a key focus area for the tech giant.

He also noted that Apple is planning to cut the subscription revenue from every AI partner that integrates into its devices.

In terms of iPhones, Apple Intelligence will be available on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The upcoming iPhone 16 series, Mac and iPad with M-series chip are also expected to get Apple’s AI.

In another report, Gurman revealed that Apple is planning to bring AI to its Vision Pro mixed reality headset as well. However, it is not expected to roll out any time soon. The main challenge here is rethinking how the features will look in mixed reality, rather than on a MacBook or iPhone screen.

Apple Intelligence

With Apple Intelligence, your iPhones can prioritise notifications. Writing tools can summarise, correct, and provide suggestions. The ‘Image Playground’ feature will also allow you to generate images for free by giving prompts, just like Meta AI.

Apple Intelligence will be able to take 'action' on your behalf. You can ask it to open specific files, play podcasts audio sent by a contact, and more. It will be able to look at the context and respond accordingly.