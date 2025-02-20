Apple’s first in-house modem chip debuts in iPhone 16e; here’s why it matters

Apple has introduced its first-ever modem chip, a key component that helps iPhones connect to mobile networks. Until now, Apple relied on Qualcomm for these chips, but this new development will make the company less dependent on outside suppliers.

The new modem chip is part of a technology called the C1 subsystem, which includes other important components like processors and memory. This system is designed to improve battery life and boost performance in Apple’s devices.

The first iPhone to feature this chip is the iPhone 16e, priced at Rs 59,990 for the 128GB model. This phone has the same A18 processor as other iPhone 16 models and promises the best battery life of any 6.1-inch iPhone. It also includes Apple’s latest AI features.

Why this matters

Modem chips are difficult to develop because they must work with hundreds of mobile carriers across multiple countries. Only a few companies, including Samsung, MediaTek, and Huawei, have successfully created their own modems.

Apple has relied on Qualcomm for years, even after a legal dispute between the two companies. Apple had previously tried working with Intel for modems but wasn’t satisfied with the results. Now, Apple believes it has built a strong alternative that will serve as the foundation for future iPhones.

Apple’s C1 modem platform is designed to work globally. It has been tested with 180 carriers in 55 countries to ensure compatibility. The company plans to refine and improve this technology with each new iPhone.

One key advantage of the C1 modem is how it works closely with Apple’s processors. Like in the case of the M-series chips on MacBooks, the new C-series could end-up providing more benefits to the end customer. For example, if mobile networks are congested, the phone can prioritise important data—like streaming or video calls—so that they run more smoothly. In the MacBooks, the laptops started yielding a much higher battery life, compared to the MacBooks powered by Intel chips.

This move is part of Apple’s long-term goal to control more of its hardware, making iPhones more efficient and less dependent on third-party suppliers.