Apple unveils iPhone 16e with A18 chip, advanced camera, Apple Intelligence; see India price

Apple has introduced the iPhone 16e, a new addition to its iPhone 16 lineup, offering powerful features at a more accessible price point. The device is equipped with the A18 chip, Apple’s new C1 modem, and a 48MP Fusion camera with a 2x telephoto lens. It also supports Apple Intelligence, Apple’s AI-driven personal assistant, and includes satellite-based emergency features.

Key Features of iPhone 16e

• Performance & Battery: Powered by the A18 chip and Apple’s C1 modem, the iPhone 16e delivers fast performance and enhanced power efficiency. It also boasts the longest battery life ever in a 6.1-inch iPhone.

• Camera System: The 48MP Fusion camera captures high-resolution photos and videos, with an integrated 2x telephoto lens offering optical-quality zoom.

• Apple Intelligence: The device is optimized for Apple’s AI capabilities, enabling advanced features like the Clean Up tool, image generation, and a more conversational Siri.

• Durability & Display: The phone features an IP68-rated splash-, water-, and dust-resistant design, with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display for immersive viewing.

• Safety & Connectivity: Includes Emergency SOS, Roadside Assistance, and Messages via satellite. It also features USB-C charging and Face ID for secure authentication.

iPhone 16e will be available in matte black and white finishes, with pre-orders starting on February 21 and availability beginning February 28. Pricing starts at ₹59,900 for the base 128GB model.