Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max rumored to feature innovative battery design for easy repairs, increased capacity

Apple is reportedly implementing significant changes to its iPhone batteries, aiming for easier user replaceability in line with upcoming EU regulations. Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shed light on these changes, suggesting that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be the first to benefit from a new battery design that's both more repairable and more powerful.

According to Kuo, Apple will replace the current adhesive strips used to secure the battery with a stainless steel battery case. This case is designed to open upon receiving an electric jolt, a technique known as electrically induced adhesive debonding.

"The iPhone 16 Pro Max will be the first iPhone to benefit from the new battery casing," Kuo predicts, suggesting that this model, expected in 2025, will align with the EU mandate requiring user-replaceable smartphone batteries by that year.

This new approach offers a significant advantage beyond simplified repairs.

Kuo explains, "The added benefit to this is a reported 5-10% increase in battery cell density, while still meeting safety requirements. This will result in better battery life."

This improved battery density will be achieved without increasing the overall battery size, allowing Apple to pack more power into the same footprint.

Kuo identifies Sunway as the likely supplier of these stainless steel battery cases, positioning the company to reap significant rewards from this new partnership with Apple.

This shift towards user-replaceable batteries signals a broader industry trend driven by right-to-repair movements and environmental concerns. As other manufacturers follow suit, consumers can look forward to devices that are easier to repair, have a longer lifespan, and potentially offer improved performance.