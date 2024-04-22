scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Apple's 'next big-thing' may get unveiled soon; here's what to expect from the big announcement

Feedback

Apple's 'next big-thing' may get unveiled soon; here's what to expect from the big announcement

Apple is reportedly developing an on-device large language model, a form of advanced AI, as its next major project. This move comes as the tech giant explores various high-stakes projects, including augmented reality spectacles and personal robots.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Apple Apple

Apple is reportedly working on an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) project, a large language model to be operated on-device. According to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, this development is part of Apple's exploration into high-stakes projects such as augmented reality glasses and personal robots.

The company's move into more sophisticated AI places it in competition with firms like OpenAI and Alphabet Inc.'s Google. The in-device operation of the AI model may result in slightly less powerful tools but will enhance response times and uphold user privacy.

Apple plans to market these advancements by highlighting their practical applications in daily life rather than focusing on the power of AI tools. The company is expected to reveal all details of its AI strategy at the Worldwide Developers Conference in June this year. 

In the past, Apple's big launches have managed to revolutionise certain segments of technologies, including the one most used today, smartphones. Here's a glimpse of some of the past more notable 'big things' launched by Apple. 

  • Macintosh (1984): The first Apple Macintosh, the Macintosh 128K, was introduced by Steve Jobs on January 24, 1984. It changed personal computing forever. It was the first successful desktop computer with a graphical user interface (GUI), mouse, and built-in screen to be sold to mass markets.
     
  • iPod (2001): The iPod was a game changer in the world of portable music players, offering a sleek design and user-friendly interface.
     
  • iPhone (2007): The iPhone transformed the smartphone market with its touch screen interface and app ecosystem.
     
  • iPad (2010): The iPad created a new category of devices known as tablets, offering a larger screen and more powerful hardware than a phone, but more portable than a laptop.
     
  • Apple Watch (2015): The Apple Watch brought smart technology to the wrist, offering fitness tracking, notifications, and more.
     
  • Mixed-Reality Headset (2023): Apple’s mixed-reality headset was off to a tepid start but it is expected to usher in a new era of computing, potentially upending how people work, play games, and entertain themselves.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Apr 22, 2024, 11:01 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement