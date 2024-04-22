Apple's 'next big-thing' may get unveiled soon; here's what to expect from the big announcement

Apple is reportedly working on an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) project, a large language model to be operated on-device. According to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, this development is part of Apple's exploration into high-stakes projects such as augmented reality glasses and personal robots.

The company's move into more sophisticated AI places it in competition with firms like OpenAI and Alphabet Inc.'s Google. The in-device operation of the AI model may result in slightly less powerful tools but will enhance response times and uphold user privacy.

Apple plans to market these advancements by highlighting their practical applications in daily life rather than focusing on the power of AI tools. The company is expected to reveal all details of its AI strategy at the Worldwide Developers Conference in June this year.

In the past, Apple's big launches have managed to revolutionise certain segments of technologies, including the one most used today, smartphones. Here's a glimpse of some of the past more notable 'big things' launched by Apple.