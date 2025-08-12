Apple's upcoming MacBook could have iPhone 16 Pro's A18 Pro chip: Check all details

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch a more affordable MacBook, with production expected to begin later this year and shipments likely in early 2026. According to industry sources cited by DigiTimes, the laptop could start at $699 for the general market and $599 under Apple’s education discount programme, placing it well below the current entry-level MacBook Air, which starts at $999 or $899 for education buyers.

The upcoming model is said to feature a 12.9-inch display, smaller than the MacBook Air’s 13.6-inch panel, and will likely offer a lower resolution and brightness compared to the Air’s Liquid Retina display. Reports suggest it will come in multiple colour options, including silver, blue, pink, and yellow, and have an ultra-thin, lightweight design. Industry analysts expect it to be lighter than the M4 MacBook Air, which weighs 2.7 pounds, though it is unclear whether it will drop below 2.5 pounds.

Powering the device will reportedly be Apple’s A18 Pro processor, the same chip used in the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro, rather than an M-series chip. While not as powerful as Apple’s silicon for Macs, the A18 Pro is expected to support Apple Intelligence, giving users access to the company’s expanding AI-based features. The base configuration is rumoured to include 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, though some hope Apple will offer 256GB in the entry-level model.

Mass production of certain components is expected to start by the end of the third quarter of 2025, with final assembly taking place at Quanta Computer’s factories in the fourth quarter.

Analysts suggest Apple may position the device as a direct competitor to Chromebooks and low-cost Windows laptops, potentially boosting MacBook shipments by 30-40%, with projections of between 5 million and 7 million units at launch. However, its pricing could also overlap with Apple’s iPad lineup. For instance, an 11-inch iPad with an A16 chip costs ₹36,900 for students, suggesting the company may market it as a traditional laptop alternative for education and budget-conscious buyers.

Apple has not confirmed any details about the device or whether it will fall under the MacBook Air range or revive the standalone “MacBook” branding.