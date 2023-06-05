Apple's WWDC 2023: How to watch LIVE and what to expect

Apple's highly anticipated Worldwide Developer's Conference (WWDC) is set to begin today. This new event is significant for Apple as it will be introducing a new product segment: mixed-reality headsets. The product has been under development for years. It will be one of the biggest product debuts since the introduction of the Apple Watch in 2015. However, WWDC 2023 offers more than just hardware reveals. Apple is expected to announce the latest updates for its operating systems across iOS, iPadOS, MacOS, and WatchOS.

WWDC 2023 Event Details

The WWDC 2023 kicks off today at 10.30 pm IST and will continue till June 9. However, the major announcements will happen during the keynote. The conference will commence with a keynote by Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, who is set to address the company's latest strides in the artificial intelligence market. The keynote speech will be shot at Apple Park. The event can be streamed live on apple.com or on the Apple TV app. You can also stream the event LIVE using the YouTube embed below:





This year's WWDC will be conducted online and is free for all developers to attend. Throughout the week, developers will have the opportunity to connect directly with Apple engineers and experts through one-on-one labs and activities in Slack. Additionally, WWDC23 will offer 175 in-depth session videos, combining the latest tools and technologies to empower developers to create the next generation of apps and games.

WWDC 2023 Expectations

Apple WWDC 2023 is expected to showcase the new 15-inch MacBook Air alongside the highly anticipated iOS 17 and other software updates for its range of devices. The spotlight, however, will be on the unveiling of the long-awaited mixed-reality headsets, speculated to be named 'Realty Pro.' Although the event serves as a platform for announcements, these anticipated updates and devices are expected to hit the tech market later this year.

Apple investors are also eager for the WWDC 2023. However, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the investors are more interested in Apple's AI-related announcements rather than the MR/VR handset. Apple is also expected to change the famous voice command for its virtual assistant from 'Hey Siri' to just 'Siri'.

