Asus 6Z goes on sale in India via Flipkart; check out price, specifications, offers

Asus 6Z is go on sale in India starting today via Flipkart. The Taiwanese company Asus only a few weeks ago in India. Asus 6Z was to be called ZenFone 6 but a court order restrained the company to sell its Zen branded products in India after it found Asus guilty of infringing on trademark rights of Telecare Network. Asus 6Z features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display and comes with the 48-MP camera at the back. At the launch, the buyers can opt for Flipkart's Complete Mobile Protection plan at just Rs 99. Other offers include 5% instant discount with EMIs on ICICI Bank Debit or Credit cards or 5% discount with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards.

As far as pricing is concerned, Asus 6Z will start Rs 31,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variants of the phone can be bought for Rs 34,999 and Rs 39,999, respectively. Asus 6Z will be available in two colour variants - Midnight Black and Twilight Silver.

For optics, Asus 6Z includes a motorised rotating camera module with 48-MP primary shooter with f/1.79 lens -- accompanied by a 13-MP secondary ultra-wide-angle camera. There is a Super Night Mode for photography in the low light conditions. The company also boasts about phones motion tracking video feature. The videos can be recorded in Ultra HD 4K resolution at 60 fps.

Asus 6Z is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The smartphone has up to 8GB of RAM, Adreno 640 GPU, and 5,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0.

For connectivity, Asus 6Z include Wi-Fi 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5), Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

