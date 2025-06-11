Asus launches new TUF and ROG gaming laptops in India with Nvidia RTX 50 series GPUs

Asus has launched four new gaming laptops in India, expanding its TUF and Republic of Gamers (ROG) portfolio in the country. The updated lineup features NVIDIA’s latest GeForce RTX 50-series GPUs, alongside Intel Core Ultra 9 / i7 and AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX processors, targeting gamers across different segments.

The newly launched models include the TUF Gaming A16, TUF Gaming F16, ROG Strix G16, and the compact ROG Zephyrus G14. These laptops are designed to provide high performance for both casual and competitive gamers, as well as content creators, without compromising on durability or design.

The TUF Gaming A16 is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 GPU. It offers a 16-inch 2.5K WQXGA display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 100% sRGB colour accuracy. Additional features include 16GB DDR5 RAM, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, Wi-Fi 6E, dual USB-C ports, and a 90Wh battery. It is priced from ₹1,69,990.

The TUF Gaming F16, featuring up to an Intel Core i7-14650HX processor and RTX 5070 GPU, also sports a 16-inch 2.5K 165Hz display. It includes up to 32GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD, along with Wi-Fi 6E and Thunderbolt 4 support. Prices start at ₹1,44,990.

The ROG Strix G16 is targeted at elite gamers, equipped with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070. It features a 16-inch 2.5K ROG Nebula Display with 240Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and 500 nits brightness. Other specifications include 32GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, Wi-Fi 7, and a 90Wh battery. The starting price is ₹1,69,990.

For users seeking a compact yet powerful system, the ROG Zephyrus G14 includes an RTX 5060 GPU and offers similar high-end specifications, priced at ₹1,84,990.

The new Asus gaming laptops are available through major offline retailers, including ROG Stores, Asus Exclusive Stores, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Reliance Digital, as well as online through Asus e-shop, Flipkart, and Amazon.

Asus states that the 2025 ROG and TUF lineup aims to push the boundaries of gaming innovation, combining portability, ruggedness, and next-gen performance features.