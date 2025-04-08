ASUS launches Zenbook S16 and Vivobook 16 laptops in India: Check specifications, price

ASUS has expanded its range of AI personal computers with the launch of the Zenbook S16 and the Vivobook 16 in India.

Both new laptops are powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor. ASUS is highlighting the AI capabilities, premium design, and security features of the new models.

Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, commented on the launch: "At the core of our innovation strategy is a relentless focus on delivering high-performance devices that are smart and easy to use. Our latest lineup exemplifies this vision, engineered with AMD Ryzen to ensure robust, efficient multitasking and enhanced AI capabilities to enable adaptive, future-ready user experiences. These devices are purpose-built to address the nuanced and evolving requirements of the Indian market, combining precision with cutting-edge technology."

ASUS Zenbook S16

The Zenbook S16 is aimed at the premium market. It features a 16" 3K (2880 x 1800) ASUS Lumina OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering 100% DCI-P3 colour accuracy and Dolby Vision.

The Zenbook S16 boasts an ultra-lightweight chassis. Audio is provided by a Dolby Atmos 6-speaker system.

The laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 Processor (up to 5.0GHz) with up to 50 TOPS XDNA 2 NPU, 24GB of LPDDR5X-8000MHz memory, and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 2x USB 4 Type-C ports, HDMI 2.1, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, an SD card reader, and an audio combo jack.

The Zenbook S16 also features an ASUS ErgoSense keyboard, a dedicated Copilot key, and an ErgoSense touchpad. It also has a 78Wh battery.

It will be available with a starting price of ₹1,49,990.

Vivobook 16

The Vivobook 16 is designed for everyday use. It features a 16" FHD+ (1920 x 1200) display.

The Vivobook 16 is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 Processor and includes AI capabilities powered by the 50 TOPS Qualcomm Hexagon NPU. It comes with 16GB DDR5 onboard memory with a SO-DIMM slot for upgrades.

For storage, it has a 512 GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3.

The Vivobook 16 also features an ASUS ErgoSense keyboard, a dedicated Copilot key, and an ErgoSense touchpad. It also has a 42WHr battery and supports 65W fast-charging.

Security features include an FHD IR camera with a privacy shutter, Windows Hello support, and a Microsoft Pluton chip.

It will be available with a starting price of ₹75,990.