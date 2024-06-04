ASUS levels up handheld gaming with the new ROG Ally X

The ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has unveiled the ROG Ally X, a powerful new addition to its lineup of handheld gaming PCs. Building upon the success of the original ROG Ally, the Ally X doubles down on performance and features, responding directly to user feedback to make it a serious contender for gamers on the move.

The Ally X boasts significant hardware upgrades, including a larger 1TB SSD for expanded game storage, a boost to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM for smoother multitasking and improved graphics performance, and a beefier 80Wh battery that promises longer gaming sessions — with ASUS claiming 80% capacity even after three years of use. These internal enhancements are housed within a redesigned chassis that offers improved ergonomics and a more comfortable grip.

But ASUS hasn't stopped there. The Ally X is packed with thoughtful refinements, including:

Enhanced Controls: A larger, eight-way D-pad, taller face buttons with a flatter press, wider triggers made of smoky semi-transparent plastic, and a more robust joystick module rated for 5 million cycles.

Improved Haptics and Audio: Haptic actuators have been relocated beneath the palms for more pronounced feedback, while the speakers boast a slightly larger chamber for increased volume and bass.

Refined Ergonomics and Durability: Deeper handles, strategically placed rear intake vents, and a ring around the fingerprint power button enhance comfort and ease of use. The shoulder buttons are now more resistant to damage from drops.

Enhanced Performance Modes: Silent mode gets a power boost from 10W to 13W, and Performance mode jumps from 15W to 17W, offering more flexibility for different gaming scenarios.

Greater Customisation Potential: Joystick tops and rear buttons are now screwed in, opening up possibilities for users to 3D print custom components and modify the design.

ASUS hasn't forgotten about existing Ally owners either. A cloud backup feature will allow users to seamlessly migrate their settings to the Ally X. And while existing cases and mounts won't be compatible, ASUS is collaborating with popular accessory makers like JSAUX, Deckmate, and Dbrand to offer new options for the Ally X.

With the ROG Ally X, ASUS is making a statement: handheld PC gaming is here to stay, and it's only getting more powerful, refined, and customisable.