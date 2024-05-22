ASUS unveils sleek and powerful Vivobook S series laptops in India; see details

ASUS has expanded its consumer notebook lineup in India with the launch of its stylish and powerful Vivobook S series. Designed for content creators and on-the-go users, the new series boasts a sleek, minimalist design, powerful performance, and advanced features for an immersive and productive experience.

The Vivobook S series, which includes the flagship Vivobook S 16 OLED (Rs 102,990), Vivobook S 15 (Rs 96,990), and Vivobook S 14 (Rs 89,990), is available for purchase online and at major retailers across India.

"Young India is increasingly relying on consumer PCs for work, creation, and entertainment," said Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India. "The latest Vivobook laptops are designed to seamlessly accommodate the lifestyles of our users, featuring an intuitive design, a stunning display for a great viewing experience and smart features for productivity and privacy."

Key Highlights of the Vivobook S Series:

Ultra-thin and Lightweight Design: Measuring a mere 1.39cm thick and weighing just 1.3kg, the Vivobook S series prioritises portability without compromising on performance.

Powerful Performance: Equipped with the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 processors, LPDDR5X memory, and PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, these laptops deliver exceptional responsiveness and multitasking capabilities.

Immersive Visuals: The Vivobook S 16 and S 15 feature stunning OLED displays with high refresh rates and vibrant colours, offering a truly immersive viewing experience.

Advanced Features: ASUS IceCool technology ensures efficient heat management, while features like the ASUS AiSense camera and ErgoSense keyboard enhance video conferencing and typing comfort.

Versatile Connectivity: Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI 2.1, and USB-C Easy Charge provide users with a wide range of connectivity options and fast charging capabilities.

Model Specifics:

Vivobook S 16 OLED: Features a 16-inch 3.2K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD.

Vivobook S 15: Equipped with a 15.6-inch 3K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD.

Vivobook S 14: Powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor, featuring an OLED display and military-grade durability.