Business Today
ASUS partners with Zepto to deliver tech accessories in few minutes

Tech giant ASUS revolutionises convenience with quick commerce delivery in major Indian cities.ASUS Collaborates with Zepto for Fast-Track Tech Access in Urban India

ASUS has teamed up with quick commerce platform Zepto to offer ultra-fast delivery of its popular accessories in key Indian metro cities. Starting today, customers in NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru can have ASUS accessories delivered to their doorsteps in minutes, a significant leap in convenience for urban tech shoppers.

This collaboration introduces a range of ASUS’s sought-after accessories, including the ASUS Marshmallow Keyboard KW100 (available in Oat Milk and Green Tea Latte variants) and the ASUS Marshmallow Mouse MD100 (Blue and Grey variants), among others.

Arnold Su, Vice-President of Consumer and Gaming PC at ASUS India, highlighted the importance of this partnership: “Considering the rise in demand for ultra-fast deliveries particularly in urban areas where consumers are increasingly turning to quick commerce platforms, ASUS is keen to tap into this trend to deliver unparalleled convenience. Moreover, 2024 was a defining year for ASUS in the accessories segment, with the exceptional response to our accessory portfolio underscoring its significance as a key growth driver. As a brand committed to innovation and elevating the consumer experience, entering the quick commerce space with Zepto is a natural next step. This partnership goes beyond just fast delivery – it's about ensuring our customers have instant access to the tools they need, solidifying our promise of accessibility.”

ASUS’s move aligns with the growing consumer preference for quick commerce, with over 30% of urban Indians now relying on these platforms for tech products. Building on this partnership’s momentum, ASUS plans to extend its quick commerce presence to platforms like Blinkit and Instamart, further broadening its reach and catering to an ever-evolving consumer base.

Published on: Jan 15, 2025, 4:09 PM IST
