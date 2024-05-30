scorecardresearch
Asus ROG Ally X handheld gaming device to be unveiled this Sunday: What to expect

Asus ROG Ally X handheld gaming device to be unveiled this Sunday: What to expect

While details are scarce, the ROG Ally X isn't expected to be a complete overhaul but rather a refined version of the original Ally.

Asus ROG Ally X Asus ROG Ally X

Gamers eager to get their hands on the upgraded Asus ROG Ally X don't have much longer to wait! The official launch event is just days away, taking place this Sunday, June 2nd, with a livestream starting at 8:30 am UTC (2 pm IST) on YouTube and Twitch.

Asus offered a sneak peek at the handheld gaming PC in a recent tweet, showcasing a shadowy teaser image. While details are scarce, the ROG Ally X isn't expected to be a complete overhaul but rather a refined version of the original Ally.

Here's what we're anticipating based on rumors and Asus's own teases:

Upgraded Storage: A 1TB storage option using a larger, more accessible M.2 2280 SSD, replacing the current 512GB 2230 SSD.

Enhanced Battery: Longer playtime thanks to a higher-capacity battery.

New USB-C Port: Potentially enabling compatibility with standard external GPU enclosures.

Same Display & APU: The 7-inch 120Hz LCD and Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor are likely to remain unchanged.

Those hoping for a radical redesign or a new processor will likely have to wait for the Asus ROG Ally 2.

 

Published on: May 30, 2024, 10:06 AM IST
