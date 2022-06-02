Asus ROG Phone 6 to launch on July 5: Here’s what we know so far

Asus is gearing up to launch its next gaming device - the Asus ROG Phone 6 and the smartphone is scheduled to be unveiled on July 5. The company has confirmed that the Asus ROG Phone 6 is going to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip which is going to be paired with the Qualcomm Adreno GPU. The global launch is scheduled for July 5, 8 PM in Taipei, which is about 5:30 PM India time. The company is also going to launch new gaming accessories and headphones at the event.

Now, the company has not divulged any other information about the device but there are some speculations doing the rounds already. The Asus ROG Phone 6 is not the first phone that is going to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 but it is the first gaming phone to feature the new chipset. The likes of Black Shark, and Nubia are going to follow suit on this front for their gaming smartphones. Additionally, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra and flagship from Motorola with 200MP camera, both launching in July, are going to be powered by the same chip.

Tune in to the ROG Phone 6: For Those Who Dare virtual launch event to discover everything about this new gaming marvel!



What else to watch out for in this event

✅New accessories

✅New gaming headphones



Save the date👉https://t.co/VXqYzkLZX3#ROGPHONE6 #ForThoseWhoDare pic.twitter.com/i4Br2K5Edp — ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) June 1, 2022

Not much is known about the Asus ROG Phone 6 at this point, but reports suggest that it should come with a better cooling system, faster charging support, and an improved camera setup. Some 2D design renders have been spotted online of the Asus ROG Phone 6 and the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro but that’s about all the information we have.

Asus launched the ROG Phone 3 and the ROG Phone 5 in India on the same day as their respective global launch dates so the same is expected for the Asus ROG Phone 6.

Also Read: Asus launches the ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition in India: Here are all the details

Also Read: Asus launches two new Zenbooks, unveils new logo