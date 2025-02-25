scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
ASUS unveils Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered Zenbook A14 and Vivobook 16 laptops in India

Feedback

ASUS unveils Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered Zenbook A14 and Vivobook 16 laptops in India

Zenbook A14 & Vivobook 16 now available for pre-order with special discounts and accessories.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Zenbook A14 and Vivobook 16 Zenbook A14 and Vivobook 16

ASUS India has launched exclusive pre-order offers on its latest Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered laptops, the Zenbook A14 and Vivobook 16. These AI-powered machines come with premium accessories, extended warranties, and accidental damage protection, making them a compelling choice for users looking for cutting-edge performance with added benefits.

Pre-Order Offers and Benefits

Customers who pre-order between February 24 and March 9 can avail themselves of these perks:

    •    Zenbook A14 (UX3407QA & UX3407RA)
    •    Free branded earbuds
    •    2-year extended warranty
    •    3 years of local accidental damage protection
    •    Total benefits worth ₹15,998, available for just ₹1
    •    Vivobook 16 (X1607QA)
    •    2-year extended warranty
    •    3 years of local accidental damage protection
    •    ASUS Marshmallow Keyboard & Mouse set
    •    Total benefits worth ₹11,197, available for just ₹1

The Zenbook A14, touted as the world’s lightest Copilot+ PC, features a sleek Ceraluminum chassis and is available with two powerful processors:

    •    Zenbook A14 UX3407QA – Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X chipset
    •    Zenbook A14 UX3407RA – Features the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor

The Vivobook 16 (X1607QA), built for professionals and students, is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor, offering over 20 hours of battery life.

Customers can pre-order the Zenbook A14 and Vivobook 16 from:

    •    ASUS Exclusive Stores
    •    ASUS eShop
    •    Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales

How to Claim Offers:

    1.    Pre-order the laptop from an authorized store between Feb 24 - March 9
    2.    Generate a coupon by visiting ASUS India’s promo page
    3.    Receive the exclusive coupon code via registered email
    4.    Redeem the offer at asuspromo.in within 20 days of the final purchase

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Feb 25, 2025, 8:11 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement