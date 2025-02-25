ASUS unveils Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered Zenbook A14 and Vivobook 16 laptops in India

ASUS India has launched exclusive pre-order offers on its latest Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered laptops, the Zenbook A14 and Vivobook 16. These AI-powered machines come with premium accessories, extended warranties, and accidental damage protection, making them a compelling choice for users looking for cutting-edge performance with added benefits.

Pre-Order Offers and Benefits

Customers who pre-order between February 24 and March 9 can avail themselves of these perks:

• Zenbook A14 (UX3407QA & UX3407RA)

• Free branded earbuds

• 2-year extended warranty

• 3 years of local accidental damage protection

• Total benefits worth ₹15,998, available for just ₹1

• Vivobook 16 (X1607QA)

• 2-year extended warranty

• 3 years of local accidental damage protection

• ASUS Marshmallow Keyboard & Mouse set

• Total benefits worth ₹11,197, available for just ₹1

The Zenbook A14, touted as the world’s lightest Copilot+ PC, features a sleek Ceraluminum chassis and is available with two powerful processors:

• Zenbook A14 UX3407QA – Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X chipset

• Zenbook A14 UX3407RA – Features the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor

The Vivobook 16 (X1607QA), built for professionals and students, is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor, offering over 20 hours of battery life.

Customers can pre-order the Zenbook A14 and Vivobook 16 from:

• ASUS Exclusive Stores

• ASUS eShop

• Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales

How to Claim Offers:

1. Pre-order the laptop from an authorized store between Feb 24 - March 9

2. Generate a coupon by visiting ASUS India’s promo page

3. Receive the exclusive coupon code via registered email

4. Redeem the offer at asuspromo.in within 20 days of the final purchase