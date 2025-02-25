ASUS unveils Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered Zenbook A14 and Vivobook 16 laptops in India

ASUS India has launched exclusive pre-order offers on its latest Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered laptops, the Zenbook A14 and Vivobook 16. These AI-powered machines come with premium accessories, extended warranties, and accidental damage protection, making them a compelling choice for users looking for cutting-edge performance with added benefits.
Pre-Order Offers and Benefits
Customers who pre-order between February 24 and March 9 can avail themselves of these perks:
• Zenbook A14 (UX3407QA & UX3407RA)
• Free branded earbuds
• 2-year extended warranty
• 3 years of local accidental damage protection
• Total benefits worth ₹15,998, available for just ₹1
• Vivobook 16 (X1607QA)
• 2-year extended warranty
• 3 years of local accidental damage protection
• ASUS Marshmallow Keyboard & Mouse set
• Total benefits worth ₹11,197, available for just ₹1
The Zenbook A14, touted as the world’s lightest Copilot+ PC, features a sleek Ceraluminum chassis and is available with two powerful processors:
• Zenbook A14 UX3407QA – Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X chipset
• Zenbook A14 UX3407RA – Features the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor
The Vivobook 16 (X1607QA), built for professionals and students, is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor, offering over 20 hours of battery life.
Customers can pre-order the Zenbook A14 and Vivobook 16 from:
• ASUS Exclusive Stores
• ASUS eShop
• Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales
How to Claim Offers:
1. Pre-order the laptop from an authorized store between Feb 24 - March 9
2. Generate a coupon by visiting ASUS India’s promo page
3. Receive the exclusive coupon code via registered email
4. Redeem the offer at asuspromo.in within 20 days of the final purchase
