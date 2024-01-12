Atal Setu Bridge Inauguration in Mumbai: Top 7 technologies used in India’s longest sea bridge

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) or Atal Setu Bridge is being inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This bridge puts India on the world map due to its technological advances. The new sea bridge is one of the longest in the world. The bridge has been built in a record time of five years and its completion is expected to revolutionise connectivity and transportation in the region.

The bridge gets state-of-the-art technologies in terms of earthquake resistance, marine life protection, noise reduction technologies and more. Check out the most fascinating aspects of the new Atal Setu bridge.

Key Technological Highlights of the Atal Setu:

1. Earthquake-Resistant Design: The bridge incorporates earthquake-resistant technology, enabling it to endure various types of earthquakes, with magnitudes up to 6.5 Richter scale.

2. Orthotropic Steel Deck: This feature, a first in India, provides the bridge with extensive spans, enhancing its structural integrity.

3. Reverse Circulation Rigs: Implemented to reduce sound and vibrations, this technology plays a crucial role in protecting marine life in the vicinity.

4. Noise Reduction Measures: The bridge includes noise silencers and sound barriers to minimise acoustic impact.

5. Eco-Friendly Lighting: The lighting system on the bridge is designed to be non-disruptive to the aquatic environment.

6. No toll queues: MTHL will have an open road tolling system which will solve the problem of long queues at tolls. Advanced scanners will be able to scan the vehicle and collect toll electronically, reducing wait times to zero.

7. Displays: The bridge will also have displays placed at certain intervals to provide real-time critical information to drivers. They will be notified about traffic jams or accidents on their route.

