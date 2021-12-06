Audible rolls out more than 100 audiobooks for free on Alexa

Alexa could already read audiobooks out to you on request, but Audible has stepped in to upgrade the range of books you can pick from. Audible has launched over 100 audiobooks for free on Alexa that can be accessed on both the Amazon Echo and the Amazon Fire TV range. You can also access these on other devices that support Alexa. The company has said they will be adding more titles to this lot over the next few months.

Listening to audiobooks on Alexa allows users to switch from one device to another and also continue from exactly where they might have paused on one device onto the other Alexa device, across both Android and iOS apps.

You can ask Alexa “What’s free from Audible” in both English and Hindi and you will be directed to the catalogue of free titles. Users can also specifically ask for a certain title by saying - “Alexa, read *name of audiobook*”. This too can be done in both Hindi and English.

Audible’s new range includes a selection of the Cases of Sherlock Holmes written by Arthur Conan Doyle including stories like A Scandal in Bohemia, and Man with the Twisted Lip. There is also the Tale of Two Cities by Charles Dickens. Other titles you can listen to for free include the Complete Chanakya Neeti (R.P Jain), The Mystic Sinners (Proyashi Barua), On the Double (Tanushree Podder).

Hindi audiobooks like Munshi Premchand’s 21 Shresth Kahaniyan, Corporate Guru Dhirubhai Ambani (Prateeksha M. Tiwari), and Shiv Puran (Dr. Vinay Neeraj) are also available.

“By launching a selection of 100 + free audiobook titles in Hindi and English on Alexa devices, we are taking this experience up a notch and aim to make the Audible experience accessible to more listeners by making it free,” said Shailesh Sawlani, Country Head, Audible India.

