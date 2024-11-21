Australia all set to introduce world's first social media ban for ages under 16 as new bill introduced in parliament

Australia is set to introduce a new law banning children under 16 from using social media platforms such as TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat. The initiative, announced by Communications Minister Michelle Rowland, aims to shield children from harmful online content. Platforms that do not comply with the regulations could face fines of up to AU$50 million, equivalent to about $33 million, according to a report by Associated Press.

Related Articles

Michelle Rowland stated that the law is designed to create a safer online environment for children, who are often exposed to harmful content like violence, drug use, and eating disorders. The law allows platforms one year to implement the ban. It does not apply to messaging apps, online games, or platforms focused on health and education. Furthermore, companies must delete personal data collected for age verification unless users consent to retain it, or they could face similar fines.

The decision is supported by concerning statistics. A government study revealed that two-thirds of Australian teenagers aged 14 to 17 have encountered harmful material online, and a quarter have come across content promoting unhealthy eating habits. Most caregivers, about 95%, find managing online safety a significant challenge.

To enforce the regulations, Australia is collaborating with a UK-based group to explore technology capable of verifying users' ages. These tools may employ AI to estimate a person's age or analyse their online behaviour.

The proposal has ignited debate. A tech industry group criticised the law, labelling it as outdated. Some child welfare experts are concerned that it could isolate teens from online communities they depend on. However, Rowland emphasises that the law is focused on protecting children and supporting parents, rather than penalising users or companies.