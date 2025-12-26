AWS denies outage after users in US and India report service issues

Amazon Web Services on Thursday dismissed reports of a widespread outage, saying its systems were running normally and urging users to rely on its official service status page for accurate information.

Earlier in the day, outage-tracking platform Downdetector recorded a spike in complaints from users in the United States and India, prompting speculation on social media about a potential AWS disruption. The reports suggested issues with access to several online services that depend on cloud infrastructure.

Advertisement

Responding to the claims, AWS denied that its platform was affected. In a post on X, the company said, “No, that’s false. AWS services are operating normally today, but an event elsewhere on the internet has prompted some inaccurate speculation on social media. The only resource on the internet that provides accurate data on the availability of our services is the #AWS Health Dashboard https://go.aws/4jb7PAh.”

According to Downdetector, reports peaked around 7 am IST, with more than 4,300 users in the US flagging problems. In India, complaints were fewer, ranging between 25 and 30, but users in cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi reported disruptions.

Several users in the US also claimed they were unable to access gaming platforms, including ARC Raiders, Fortnite, Rocket League and other Epic Games titles during the period when complaints surged.

Advertisement

@KobeissiLetter No, that's false. AWS services are operating normally today, but an event elsewhere on the internet has prompted some inaccurate speculation on social media. The only resource on the internet that provides accurate data on the availability of our services is the… — AWS Newsroom (@AWSNewsroom) December 25, 2025

Cloud-related disruptions often trigger confusion as multiple platforms rely on shared infrastructure, making it difficult to immediately identify the source of a problem. Such incidents have become increasingly common in recent months as dependence on large cloud providers grows.

In October, a major AWS outage impacted services including Amazon Prime Video, Perplexity AI and Snapchat, with thousands of users reporting issues. Platforms such as Roblox, McDonald’s, Coinbase, Canva and Goodreads were also affected, fuelling widespread discussion online.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Cloudflare experienced a brief outage that disrupted access to services such as Zerodha, Groww, Canva and Downdetector. That incident followed another Cloudflare disruption in November, which affected platforms including ChatGPT and Elon Musk-owned X.