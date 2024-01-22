Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: This Gurgaon startup will use AI to detect suspicious activities

During the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya, the government has joined forces with several tech firms to enhance security in the city. Among these is Staqu Technologies, a Gurgaon-based Artificial Intelligence startup, which will deploy its AI-driven audio-video analytics software, Jarvis, to the existing cameras in Ayodhya.

Jarvis is designed to analyze video footage in real-time, identify suspicious activities and potential threats, and immediately alert the authorities. This is particularly crucial given the thousands of devotees expected to visit the city on the inauguration day.

Staqu has partnered with the UP Police to utilize a database of over 800,000 criminals. This will enable Jarvis to identify any suspicious individuals or known criminals with an impressive accuracy of 99.7 per cent. The software can even search for a person of interest in real-time using their photograph on live cameras.

The company has also disclosed that cameras equipped with advanced Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) capabilities can access the government's vehicle registration database, including the stolen vehicle database. This will allow the authorities to identify vehicles with fake number plates in real-time. Moreover, it can identify individuals in a crowd based on specific attributes such as clothing, color, accessories, or accompanying children.

Notably, Jarvis has been installed at popular locations in Ayodhya, including Kanak Bhawan, Hanuman Garhi, Shri Nageshwar Nath Mandir, Ram Ki Paidi, and Ram Janmabhoomi.

In addition to this, the UP Police has deployed anti-mine drones in Ayodhya. These AI-powered drones, equipped with advanced sensors and detection technology, can scan the ground for hidden landmines or explosive devices, thereby ensuring the safety of the millions of devotees expected to visit the holy city.

According to an official statement by the UP Police, these drones are equipped with a plate that aids in spectrometer wavelength detection, enabling them to scan areas underground. This allows for the detection and neutralization of mines or explosives over large areas.

Jarvis, an audio and video analytics software, has revolutionized the way people perceive security cameras. It transforms lengthy CCTV video footage into meaningful, actionable information. Powered by Artificial Intelligence, computer vision, deep learning, patented technologies, and unique capabilities, Jarvis has positioned Staqu Technologies as a leading provider of intelligent video technology solutions.

Also read: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration LIVE: PM to arrive shortly, all roads lead to Ayodhya

Also read: Ram Temple Inauguration: Over 1000 Tesla car owners in US carry out massive rally with flags, banners