'Back in 1995-IT, now in 2025-AI': Chandrababu Naidu meets Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to discuss AI

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu met with Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, during the World Economic Forum summit in Davos. The meeting focused on potential collaborations to build healthcare, education, and innovation in Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu proposed the establishment of a Center of Excellence for Health Innovation and Diagnostics in the state. This centre aims to enhance public health services through advanced technology and innovation. He highlighted the state's commitment to using new technologies to tackle local health issues effectively.

The Chief Minister also extended an invitation to Bill Gates to join the advisory board of a proposed Artificial Intelligence University in Andhra Pradesh. This university is part of the state's broader goal to lead in AI research and development, aligning with global trends in technology and education.

Naidu expressed interest in implementing Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation programmes in Andhra Pradesh, including health dashboards and social welfare initiatives. He stressed the importance of adapting global innovations to meet local needs for greater impact.

The Chief Minister assured Gates that Andhra Pradesh could serve as a launchpad for the foundation's initiatives in South India, aiding in the expansion of its programmes across the region. "I am delighted to meet Bill Gates again after a long time," said Naidu. "His focus on technology and innovation has inspired many. We discussed opportunities for collaboration in health and AI, and I look forward to the foundation's partnership in Andhra Pradesh's growth."

In another meeting, Naidu met Willem Uijen, Chief Supply Chain Officer of Unilever, which operates in India as Hindustan Unilever. The company plans to invest ₹330 crore in a palm oil production facility in Andhra Pradesh, driven by the growing market demand in India.

Naidu proposed Visakhapatnam as an ideal location for a technology centre focused on Unilever's beauty product portfolio. He also pointed out that Andhra Pradesh's rich agricultural output could support Unilever's food, beauty, and home care manufacturing businesses.

The Chief Minister encouraged Hindustan Unilever to expand its operations in the state, citing its business-friendly environment and growth potential in consumer goods.

Naidu also met Roberto Bocca, Head of the World Economic Forum's Center for Energy and Materials, to explore investments in clean energy and advanced manufacturing.

The Chief Minister sought the forum's assistance in attracting global investments in green hydrogen, battery storage, and solar manufacturing. He also requested support to establish a Clean Energy Knowledge and Skill Development Center in Andhra Pradesh to train the workforce for emerging energy technologies.

These discussions underscore Andhra Pradesh's vision to become a leader in health, technology, and sustainable development while attracting global investments to boost the state's economy.