Beats unveils Powerbeats Pro 2 earbuds with heart rate monitoring; see details and price

Beats has introduced the Powerbeats Pro 2, the latest addition to its high-performance audio lineup, designed specifically for fitness enthusiasts. The new earbuds come with built-in Heart Rate Monitoring, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Transparency mode, and a redesigned fit for enhanced comfort. Featuring Apple’s H2 chip, Adaptive EQ, and Personalised Spatial Audio, the Powerbeats Pro 2 promises immersive sound and seamless connectivity.

Beats has reengineered the acoustic architecture of Powerbeats Pro 2, delivering clearer highs, deeper bass, and richer mid-range tones. With Personalised Spatial Audio and dynamic head tracking, the earphones adapt to movement, creating a more immersive listening experience.

For athletes and fitness enthusiasts, the Heart Rate Monitoring feature is a major addition. LED optical sensors measure blood flow over 100 times per second, providing real-time heart rate data that syncs with fitness apps such as Nike Run Club, Runna, Ladder, and Slopes.

“Powerbeats Pro 2 is the most impressive product in Beats ’history - developed to withstand intense training sessions and equipped with our most innovative technology and powerful sound,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Music, Sports, and Beats. “Now with Heart Rate Monitoring for workouts, Active Noise Cancellation, and Transparency mode, Powerbeats Pro 2 sets a new standard in audio for fitness.”

Built with fitness in mind, Powerbeats Pro 2 features an improved nickel-titanium alloy earhook that enhances grip, flexibility, and stability, making it 20% lighter than its predecessor. The IPX4 rating ensures sweat and water resistance, allowing users to train in various conditions.

Beats has also introduced an additional ear tip size, offering extra-small, small, medium, large, and extra-large options.

Equipped with Class 1 Bluetooth, the Powerbeats Pro 2 ensures extended range and minimal dropouts. Users can take calls, activate Siri hands-free, and access Find My on Apple devices. Android users can connect via the Beats App, which offers battery status widgets, customisable controls, and over-the-air updates.

With advanced computational audio and machine learning algorithms, the new Voice Isolation feature enhances call quality by minimising background noise.

Beats has significantly improved battery life, with up to 45 hours of playback time when using the charging case. Each earbud delivers up to 10 hours per charge, and Fast Fuel charging provides 90 minutes of playback in just five minutes. The charging case is now 33% smaller and supports Qi wireless charging.

Availability and Pricing

Powerbeats Pro 2 is available to order today in Jet Black, Quick Sand, Hyper Purple, and Electric Orange colours for Rs 29,900 via apple.com/in and will be in stores from February 13.