Best headphones of the year: From Noise to Sony, check out our top picks for 2025

The audio landscape in 2025 has seen a fascinating split between ultra-affordable tech and high-end sonic engineering. Whether you are looking for a daily commuter or an audiophile-grade investment, this year's lineup offers something for every budget. We here at Business Today have curated a hand-picked list of the best headphones launched in 2025. Here are our top picks:

Advertisement

Noise Airwave Max 5

Noise Airwave Max 5

Price: Rs 4,999

Launched in early 2025, the Airwave Max 5 is a solid choice in the entry-level segment. It features an impressive 50dB Adaptive Hybrid ANC and a staggering 80-hour battery life. The 40mm drivers deliver a balanced soundstage with spatial audio support, making them punch well above their weight in this price bracket.

Pros: Incredible battery endurance; effective noise cancellation for the price.

Cons: On-ear design can cause fatigue; plastic build feels slightly utilitarian.

Noise Master Buds Max

Advertisement

Master Buds Max - with Sound by Bose Technology

Price: Rs 11,999

Stepping into the mid-range, the Master Buds Max feature "Sound by Bose" tuning, bringing premium audio signatures to a wider audience. With 60 hours of playtime and LHDC 5.0 support, these offer a refined, bass-rich experience typical of high-end collaborators, wrapped in a stylish, vinyl-inspired aesthetic.

Pros: Excellent Bose-influenced sound profile; premium vegan leather comfort; looks extremely premium for their price.

Cons: ANC performance is average; companion app offers limited customisation.

Nothing Headphones (1)

Nothing Headphones (1)

Price: Rs 21,999

Advertisement

Nothing’s debut over-ear headphones are a masterclass in industrial design. Engineered in collaboration with KEF, they feature a unique "Roller and Paddle" physical control system and signature transparent elements. With 80 hours of battery and Hi-Res Wireless certification, they are as much a fashion statement as a high-performance audio tool.

Pros: Stunning, unique design; crisp and detailed KEF-tuned audio.

Cons: Non-foldable design limits portability; physical controls have a learning curve.

1) Sony WH-1000XM6

Sony WH-1000XM6

Price: Rs 49,990

Sony continues its dominance with the XM6, powered by the new QN3 processor. It features an industry-leading 12-microphone system for "Beyond Quiet" noise cancellation. The sound is co-created with mastering engineers, ensuring studio-level precision, while the new wider headband provides superior comfort for long-haul flights. In our opinion, these are hands-down the best headphones money can buy presently.

Pros: Best-in-class noise cancellation; flawless multi-point connectivity.

Cons: Expensive; incremental design changes over the previous model.

2) JBL Tour One M3 Smart Tx

JBL Tour One M3

Price: Rs 32,999

Advertisement

The Tour One M3 stands out with its innovative Smart Tx technology. This touchscreen-equipped transmitter dongle allows you to plug into any analogue or digital source like aeroplane entertainment or older TVs to beam high-quality, low-latency audio wirelessly via Auracast. It effectively makes these headphones compatible with any device, regardless of built-in Bluetooth.

Pros: Unmatched versatility with Smart Tx; exceptional call quality.

Cons: The Smart Tx is another device to charge; slightly bulky carrying case.

Honourable Mention: Sennheiser HDB 630

Sennheiser HDB 630

Price: Rs 44,990

Sennheiser’s HDB 630 remains a darling for purists. Eschewing flashy trends for pure audiophile performance, it features a 42mm in-house transducer and a neutral, lifelike soundstage. It includes a dedicated BTD 700 USB-C dongle to ensure high-resolution wireless audio across all devices without the usual Bluetooth lag.

Pros: Exceptional, transparent sound quality; robust German engineering.

Cons: Lacks the advanced "smart" features of rivals; quite heavy.