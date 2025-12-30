Best headphones of the year: From Noise to Sony, check out our top picks for 2025

The audio landscape in 2025 has seen a fascinating split between ultra-affordable tech and high-end sonic engineering. Whether you are looking for a daily commuter or an audiophile-grade investment, this year's lineup offers something for every budget. We here at Business Today have curated a hand-picked list of the best headphones launched in 2025. Here are our top picks:
Noise Airwave Max 5
Price: Rs 4,999
Launched in early 2025, the Airwave Max 5 is a solid choice in the entry-level segment. It features an impressive 50dB Adaptive Hybrid ANC and a staggering 80-hour battery life. The 40mm drivers deliver a balanced soundstage with spatial audio support, making them punch well above their weight in this price bracket.
Pros: Incredible battery endurance; effective noise cancellation for the price.
Cons: On-ear design can cause fatigue; plastic build feels slightly utilitarian.
Noise Master Buds Max
Price: Rs 11,999
Stepping into the mid-range, the Master Buds Max feature "Sound by Bose" tuning, bringing premium audio signatures to a wider audience. With 60 hours of playtime and LHDC 5.0 support, these offer a refined, bass-rich experience typical of high-end collaborators, wrapped in a stylish, vinyl-inspired aesthetic.
Pros: Excellent Bose-influenced sound profile; premium vegan leather comfort; looks extremely premium for their price.
Cons: ANC performance is average; companion app offers limited customisation.
Nothing Headphones (1)
Price: Rs 21,999
Nothing’s debut over-ear headphones are a masterclass in industrial design. Engineered in collaboration with KEF, they feature a unique "Roller and Paddle" physical control system and signature transparent elements. With 80 hours of battery and Hi-Res Wireless certification, they are as much a fashion statement as a high-performance audio tool.
Pros: Stunning, unique design; crisp and detailed KEF-tuned audio.
Cons: Non-foldable design limits portability; physical controls have a learning curve.
1) Sony WH-1000XM6
Price: Rs 49,990
Sony continues its dominance with the XM6, powered by the new QN3 processor. It features an industry-leading 12-microphone system for "Beyond Quiet" noise cancellation. The sound is co-created with mastering engineers, ensuring studio-level precision, while the new wider headband provides superior comfort for long-haul flights. In our opinion, these are hands-down the best headphones money can buy presently.
Pros: Best-in-class noise cancellation; flawless multi-point connectivity.
Cons: Expensive; incremental design changes over the previous model.
2) JBL Tour One M3 Smart Tx
Price: Rs 32,999
The Tour One M3 stands out with its innovative Smart Tx technology. This touchscreen-equipped transmitter dongle allows you to plug into any analogue or digital source like aeroplane entertainment or older TVs to beam high-quality, low-latency audio wirelessly via Auracast. It effectively makes these headphones compatible with any device, regardless of built-in Bluetooth.
Pros: Unmatched versatility with Smart Tx; exceptional call quality.
Cons: The Smart Tx is another device to charge; slightly bulky carrying case.
Honourable Mention: Sennheiser HDB 630
Price: Rs 44,990
Sennheiser’s HDB 630 remains a darling for purists. Eschewing flashy trends for pure audiophile performance, it features a 42mm in-house transducer and a neutral, lifelike soundstage. It includes a dedicated BTD 700 USB-C dongle to ensure high-resolution wireless audio across all devices without the usual Bluetooth lag.
Pros: Exceptional, transparent sound quality; robust German engineering.
Cons: Lacks the advanced "smart" features of rivals; quite heavy.
