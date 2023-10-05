Best time to buy new Android, iOS smartphone? Check offers from Amazon, Flipkart on Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Realme devices

Flipkart and Amazon will commence their festive season sales soon. Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will start on October 7 for Plus and Prime members respectively. Both e-commerce platforms are offering hefty discounts in the form of bank offers, and exchange bonus. However, in the sea of smartphone deals it might get a little confusing for the buyers to lock-in on one option. Depending on your brand and budget preference, you can look for any of the following deals on either Flipkart or Amazon.

Apple

Apple iPhone 14: The Apple iPhone 14 will be selling at its lowest price since its launch last year. The device is expected to be available at a price under Rs 50,000 on Flipkart, at the start of the Big Billion Days sale.

Apple iPhone 13: If you don’t want to splurge half a lakh on the iPhone 14, the iPhone 13 is the next best option. It can cost you as low as Rs 39,999 on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival sale.

OnePlus

OnePlus 11R: The device was launched earlier this year and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is available at a price as low as Rs 34,999 on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The price can be reduced further by exchanging an older smartphone.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G: The company claims that the best-selling 5G smartphone can be purchased for Rs 17,999. Additionally, you can get an extra Rs 500 bonus for exchanging an old OnePlus device.

Samsung

Samsung S23 FE: The latest Samsung phone, launched earlier this week, is up for grabs at Rs 49,999 which includes a bank offer. The phone is available at Rs 59,999 if you exclude the bank offer.

Samsung M34: The mid-range M-series device can be purchased at 14,999 with the inclusion of a bank offer on Amazon. The buyer also has the option to select No-Cost EMI on the e-commerce platform.

Realme

Realme 11 Pro 5G: The Realme 11 Pro can be purchased at an effective price of Rs 19,999 with the inflection of a Rs 3,000 bank discount. The offer will be available on Flipkart and Realme’s official website

Realme Narzo 60x 5G: The budget to mid-range device can be purchased at a price as low as Rs 10,999 on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival sale. The offer will go live on October 7 at 12 AM.

