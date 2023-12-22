Beyond Chandrayaan-3: A look at 7 other flawless launches by ISRO in 2023

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has charted an extraordinary trajectory in 2023, marking a series of triumphs that have fortified its stature in the realm of space exploration. Beyond the monumental success of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO's prowess has shone through in seven other flawless launches, outlining India's burgeoning capabilities in the celestial domain.

February witnessed a pivotal milestone as ISRO soared high with the triumphant launch of SSLV-D2. This second developmental flight of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) showcased the vehicle's design finesse, engineered to propel mini, micro, or nanosatellites into a 500 km planar orbit. With a focus on low cost, swift turn-around time, and adaptable launch capabilities, the SSLV-D2 heralded a new era in satellite deployment.

March bore witness to ISRO's sixth consecutive success with LVM3, affirming the organisation's unwavering efficiency. This mission, dedicated to the OneWeb Group Company, positioned 36 satellites in their designated 450 km circular orbit. OneWeb, a global communication network supported by India's Bharti Enterprises, aims to connect nations and communities, and ISRO's flawless deployment bolstered this ambitious initiative.

April ushered in another triumph with the Reusable Launch Vehicle Autonomous Landing Mission (RLV LEX), conducted at Chitradurga, Karnataka. This test underscored ISRO's ability to autonomously land space re-entry vehicles with precision, marking a significant stride in reusable launch technology.

PSLV-C55/TeLEOS-2, launched in April, symbolised ISRO's commitment to international collaborations through NewSpace India Limited (NSIL). Carrying the TeLEOS-2 Synthetic Aperture Radar satellite and Lumelite-4, this mission exemplified the "Integrate, Transfer and Launch" concept, showcasing ISRO's adaptability and prowess.

May witnessed the successful deployment of GSLV-F12/NVS-01, which launched the NVS-01 navigation satellite, a pivotal element in India's Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) services. With cutting-edge features and indigenous technology, NVS-01 heralded a new era in navigation satellites.

July marked historic achievements with the monumental launch of Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar mission. The Vikram lander's controlled landing near the lunar South Pole solidified India's position as a pioneering lunar explorer. Additionally, PSLV-C56's launch in July, carrying the DS-SAR satellite, a joint project catering to Singapore's imaging requirements, underscored ISRO's global collaborations.

September witnessed the landmark launch of Aditya L1, India's maiden solar exploration mission. Positioned in a halo orbit around Lagrange point 1, this mission promises unparalleled insights into solar activities, contributing significantly to our understanding of space weather dynamics.

ISRO's achievements in 2023 stand as a testament to India's commitment to space exploration, innovation, and global collaboration, paving the way for a promising future in the cosmic frontier.

Also Read What camera did ISRO’s Aditya-L1 use to photograph the Sun; know all about SUIT (Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope)