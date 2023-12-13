What camera did ISRO’s Aditya-L1 use to photograph the Sun; know all about SUIT (Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope)

India's space agency, ISRO, has unveiled breathtaking visuals capturing the elusive dance of the Sun, courtesy of the Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT) aboard the Aditya L1 spacecraft. In a remarkable feat, this instrument has revealed the Sun in its full glory within the 200-400 nanometre ultraviolet wavelength range, a groundbreaking achievement in solar observation.

SUIT employs technology far beyond that of a conventional professional camera, and employs fundamental principles akin to space telescopes used to capture celestial marvels light-years away.

The Aditya-L1 mission, dedicated to exploring the Sun's outer atmosphere, showcased its maiden images captured by SUIT, one among the seven instruments aboard the spacecraft. Accompanying this celestial spectacle was a fascinating video unveiling the telescope's intricate process, strikingly resembling the workings of household cameras.

The footage depicts the spacecraft, draped in golden thermal insulation, in the vast expanse of space. As the sequence unfolds, the hatch of SUIT's shutter gracefully unfurls, welcoming a flood of sunlight across an array of unseen wavelengths. Momentarily, the shutter gracefully concludes its dance, sealing off further light from the Sun, completing the image-capturing sequence.

ISRO confirmed that the telescope took its first photo on December 6, employing 11 distinct filters to unveil 11 unique renditions of the Sun. These images, laden with information, delve into the Sun's photosphere and chromosphere, unveiling intricate details such as sunspots, luminous plages, serene solar regions, and ethereal plasma filaments.

Commenting on the significance of SUIT's observations, ISRO emphasised the pivotal role they play in unravelling the dynamic interplay between the magnetised solar atmosphere and their profound implications on Earth's climate, setting stringent boundaries on solar radiation effects. "SUIT observations will help scientists study the dynamic coupling of the magnetised solar atmosphere and assist them in placing tight constraints on the effects of solar radiation on Earth's climate," ISRO said in a statement.

Aditya-L1 Mission:

The SUIT payload captures full-disk images of the Sun in near ultraviolet wavelengths



The images include the first-ever full-disk representations of the Sun in wavelengths ranging from 200 to 400 nm.



Aditya L1, catapulted into space on September 2 by ISRO, marks India's pioneering venture dedicated to solar exploration. Nestled in a halo orbit around Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, at a distance of approximately 1.5 million kilometres from Earth, this spacecraft presents an unparalleled advantage, offering an uninterrupted gaze upon the Sun. This uninterrupted vantage point facilitates real-time monitoring of solar activities, promising invaluable insights into space weather dynamics, heralding a significant leap in solar research, and underlining the mission's profound impact on our understanding of the Sun's enigmatic nature.