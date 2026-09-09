BGMI Bloodline Awakening goes live: KRAFTON brings supernatural twist, 50 free redeem codes

ALSO READ: BGMI 5th Anniversary special: KRAFTON India rolls out 50 new redeem codes, grab Cyber Icon – Vector Before It’s Gone

Players who are knocked out will reportedly be able to return as vampires, gaining access to special abilities such as Claw Strike, Absorb, Blood Sense and Blood Amberfication. The update will also feature new PvE threats, adding another layer of unpredictability to matches, the gaming company said.

BGMI redeem codes valid till September 25

KRAFTON India said the 50 redeem codes will remain valid until September 25, although each code can be used by a maximum of 10 players on a first-come, first-served basis. Players can redeem only one code per day, while each code can be used only once per account.

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The codes cannot be redeemed through guest accounts. Rewards delivered through in-game mail must be claimed within 30 days, after which the mail will expire.

KRAFTON India advised players to use only the official website for the redemption process and said expired or fully used codes will no longer work. The company has released the complete list of 50 codes:-

1. LUZBZUE7QCHWA37C

2. LUZCZDHE66ATD39R

3. LUZDZXVNHU5QMDFW

4. LUZEZB7PUNWE9PFU

5. LUZFZTSH8SNBTWKD

6. LUZGZMAMM7VB7TVX

7. LUZHZCNXWA5S3BA6

8. LUZIZXK39RXPP9NC

9. LUZJZFQSUE4T5XPP

10. LUZKZQ9RXXAKQMKK

11. LUZLZP8XNJFFUJN4

12. LUZMZNTPXCJ7MRD5

13. LUZNZDWAS4N8S4DW

14. LUZOZFXS9G5J9XHQ

15. LUZPZHPQ4TAJ4M84

16. LUZQZFMDXND9XWB3

17. LUZRZ3QVMH5GAA5F

18. LUZVZESSQNN5V556

19. LUZTZ45HJAAH46K5

20. LUZUZ364SN6TH3S6

21. LUZBAZXPT79SQVQW

22. LUZBBZG3FWK43NS9

23. LUZBCZMN68UUEA6F

24. LUZBDZ83HAKEXPAE

25. LUZBEZ9VTVU4U3U9

26. LUZBFZJNPVM3NRKM

27. LUZBGZ5TAS57EDQ7

28. LUZBHZK5SS8GSE9U

29. LUZBIZ6WTQCUHNDJ

30. LUZBJZQNGEDUBGDV

31. LUZBKZHQ677H5P53

32. LUZBLZVS8QQT473X

33. LUZBMZCCDFUKMUSQ

34. LUZBNZBV3XRPAHVQ

35. LUZBOZJAC9U5MBBE

36. LUZBPZ3N8VVSBTF9

37. LUZBQZCQK355DC4W

38. LUZBRZE7XJWGUWUR

39. LUZBVZFHPGW7V77E

40. LUZBTZGN6V5EGJNF

41. LUZBUZVMJCHJ7Q6P

42. LUZCAZGAAXGEBEP7

43. LUZCBZRX9ETBXA3E

44. LUZCCZ89XC7QTM5B

45. LUZCDZ9TT8DU73J8

46. LUZCEZK3HCF3TCFX

47. LUZCFZSW8375KQ6K

48. LUZCGZK4JBU3KFUX

49. LUZCHZHMM37QTQS3

50. LUZCIZJGCUT8CC4P

How to redeem BGMI codes

Players can follow these steps to claim their rewards:

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Visit BGMI’s official Redeem Centre at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.

Enter your character ID type or paste the redemption code.

Complete the captcha verification.

Click on “Redeem”.

Eligible rewards will be delivered via in-game mail.

KRAFTON India’s gaming portfolio

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher founded in 2007. The company operates a wide portfolio of studios, including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, Tango Gameworks and others. Its key franchises include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, Hi‑Fi Rush and TERA.

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KRAFTON India said BGMI has crossed 260 million downloads in the country. Its portfolio also includes Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India and Real Cricket.

The company added that KRAFTON has invested more than $250 million in Indian startups since 2021 across gaming, esports, interactive entertainment and technology.