BGMI spotted on Google Play Store for Android devices but Krafton says the game won't work

Battlegrounds Mobile India, also known as BGMI may have finally landed on the Google Play store for Android smartphones almost 10 months after it was banned in the country. While the game's dedicated page on Play Store is visible, gamers won't be able to play it.

You can access the page by either searching for the game via Google Search or just by visiting BGMI's official website and clicking on the Play button. You'll be directed to the download page. From there, you can download the game free of charge.

An official statement from KRAFTON says, "Currently, the closed test track for BGMI is updated. Those who opted for a public test for the game before its launch are expected to get a message which takes them to the Play Store for downloading the game. However, the link won't work and the game cannot be downloaded as the servers have been shut. We also understand that some other users who had not opted for the closed test are also getting this message. This is a technical error and we are working on resolving it"

Gamers can easily download the game. However, they will still face issues with the server going online.

Krafton announced the lifting of the ban on BGMI last week. The Battle Royale first-person shooter was banned in India in July 2022 due to security concerns.

Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of KRAFTON, Inc. India, expressed gratitude to the Indian authorities for allowing them to resume operations of BGMI. He thanked the Indian gaming community for their support and patience during the past few months. Sohn also expressed excitement about welcoming players back to the platform, highlighting the positive impact of gaming in bringing people together.

Sohn emphasized Krafton's commitment to the Indian gaming ecosystem. He mentioned that their approach has always been India-first, and they have invested in the Indian gaming industry, collaborated with local developers, and promoted cutting-edge technologies for growth and innovation.

Vibhor Kukreti, Head of Government Affairs at KRAFTON, Inc. India, expressed appreciation to the authorities for permitting the restart of BGMI operations. KRAFTON, Inc. is a responsible South Korean organization that complies with the law and has implemented measures to ensure regulatory compliance. They aim to support, sustain, and promote the growth of the gaming ecosystem in India.

