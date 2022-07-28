BGMI 'mysteriously disappears' from Apple's App Store and Google Play Store

After launching last year, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has now “mysteriously disappeared” from the Google Play Store and from Apple's App Store in India. Parent company Krafton launched BGMI in India after the Indian government banned PUBG Mobile in the country in 2020 for security reasons following border issues with China.

BGMI is essentially a tamer version of PUBG Mobile and it managed to hit 100 million users earlier this month.

According to reports, Krafton has said that it is looking into the matter. The company told tech website BGR that they are “clarifying” how BGMI was removed from the app stores and will share more information once it learns more.

Google, however, has acknowledged the removal of the battle royale game from the Play Store. “On receipt of the order, following established process, we have notified the affected developer and have blocked access to the app that remained available on the Play Store in India,” Google said in a statement.

According to a person in the know, BGMI also said that the game was pulled off the app stores due to a government order but there is no clarity yet about what this government order is about.

Will BGMI disappear for users or become dysfunctional?

No.

Players who already have BGMI installed on their devices will still be able to play the game and it appears that all its features are working fine both on Apple and Android devices. Anyone interested in downloading the game from either of the app stores will not be able to do so right now.

This is a developing story, we’ll update this with more details as soon as we find out.

