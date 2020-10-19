Big Billion Days: Over 70 sellers become crorepatis in first 3 days of sale

Several sellers on the e-commerce platforms are raking in the moolah amid the ongoing festive season sale. Flipkart and Amazon India said lakhs of sellers, including a significant chunk from tier-2 cities and beyond, have received orders during the initial days of the festive sale on their platforms.

The Walmart-backed Flipkart revealed that over 70 sellers on its platform have turned crorepati and roughly 10,000 have become lakhpati in the first three days of The Big Billion Days' (TBBD) sale. Flipkart added that over three lakh sellers received orders during the first three days of its 'The Big Billion Days' sale. Of these, about 60 per cent of sellers were from tier-2 cities and beyond.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company said the growth of sellers in two days equaled their growth during the six days of last year's sale, showcasing the pent up demand from consumers across India.

Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale began on October 16. It claimed that during October 16 and 17, Flipkart Wholesale and the Best Price stores witnessed more than 3,000 retailers and 18,000 kiranas operating in fashion, accessories, and grocery categories.

Flipkart said through Early Access and the three days of TBBD 2020, the platform witnessed a 1.5X higher spend per customer across EMIs and 'Flipkart Pay Later' transactions.

While cities such as Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata continue to lead the pack, tier-3 cities and beyond made up for almost 60 per cent of the demand this year, it added.

Fashion e-tailer Myntra, which is a part of Flipkart Group, said 50 per cent of shoppers on its platform on the first day (October 16) of its sale were from tier-2 and 3 cities.

"Our 'Big Fashion Festival' has had a fantastic start, with customers shopping for 1.2 million products in the first 12 hours, making it the biggest festive event at Myntra to date. We feel elated with the phenomenal opening response with over 20 lakh customers participating in the Big Fashion Festival so far," Myntra CEO Amar Nagaram said.

Meanwhile, Flipkart's rival-Amazon claimed that its first-two days of its Great Indian Festival saw, " biggest ever opening for its sellers and brand partners".

The Seattle-based online giant added that over 1.1 lakh sellers received orders during the 48 hours. While more than 5,000 sellers registered sales worth Rs 10 lakh in the first 48 hours.

Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale kicked off on October 16 for prime members. It became accessible for everyone from October 17.

Amazon India, which has over 6.5 lakh sellers on its platform, registered its biggest spike in new customers, with 91 per cent of them coming from small towns (beyond the metros and top 40 cities), Amazon India's vice president, Manish Tiwary told PTI.

About 66 per cent of new Prime sign-ups were also from small towns like Tawang and Changlang (Arunachal Pradesh), Mokokchung (Nagaland), Baran (Rajasthan), Pudukkottai (Tamil Nadu), Una (Himachal Pradesh) and Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh), Tiwari said.

He added that about 10 lakh people had shopped from small and medium businesses (SMBs) on its platform in the 10-day run-up to the 'Great Indian Festival'.

Additionally, another online shopping site, Snapdeal said 65 per cent of the orders placed in the sale so far have been received by sellers located beyond the top-five metropolitan areas of the country.

While sellers located in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan region, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru account for nearly 35 per cent of the total number of orders received so far. It is the sellers from smaller cities who have received a greater share of online orders this year, Snapdeal added.

Also read: Amazon, Flipkart get notices for not displaying 'country of origin'

Also read: Amazon, Flipkart festive season sale: Check out these credit card offers