News
technology
news
Big discounts on OnePlus phones, buds and tablets during Prime Day sale: Check best deals

Big discounts on OnePlus phones, buds and tablets during Prime Day sale: Check best deals

The offers will be available on Amazon, with early access deals starting from 10 July.

Lakshay Kumar
Lakshay Kumar
  • Updated Jul 4, 2025 8:19 PM IST
Big discounts on OnePlus phones, buds and tablets during Prime Day sale: Check best dealsBig discounts on OnePlus products during Prime Day sale on Amazon

OnePlus has unveiled a range of discounts and bundled offers across its smartphones and IoT portfolio as part of Amazon Prime Day 2025. The offers will be available on Amazon, with early access deals starting from 10 July. Here are the best offers available from 10 July, inclusive of price drops and other offers:

Smartphones:

Phone Original Price Sale Price
OnePlus 13 ₹69,999 ₹59,999
OnePlus 13s ₹54,999 ₹49,999
OnePlus 13R ₹42,999

₹39,999 + OnePlus Buds 3
OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite ₹17,999 ₹15,999

Audio Products (starting 11 July):

Device Original Price Sale Price
OnePlus Buds Pro 3 ₹11,999 ₹8,999
OnePlus Buds 3 ₹5,499 ₹4,299
Bullets Wireless Z3 ₹1,699 ₹1,549
Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC ₹2,099 ₹1,599
Nord Buds 3 Pro ₹2,999 ₹2,399

Tablet offers:

Device Original Price Sale Price
OnePlus Pad Go (Wi-Fi, 8GB+128GB) ₹17,999 ₹13,999
OnePlus Pad Go (LTE, 8GB+128GB) ₹19,999 ₹15,499
OnePlus Pad 2 (Wi-Fi, 8GB+128GB) ₹36,999 ₹32,999
OnePlus Pad 2 (Wi-Fi, 12GB+256GB) ₹39,999 ₹35,999

The OnePlus Pad Go prices are inclusive of student discounts. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Pad 2 includes a free Stylo 2 with the tablet. 

The brand has also confirmed upcoming deals on the newly launched OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE5, and OnePlus Buds 4, starting 9 July. These will be part of Amazon’s Prime Day catalogue as well as the broader OnePlus Monsoon Sale across online and offline channels, including Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales. 

Published on: Jul 4, 2025 8:19 PM IST
