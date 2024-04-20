Big tech bromance: Here’s what Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg and Nvidia’s Jensen Huang are bonding over

In the heart of Silicon Valley, a new bromance is blossoming between two tech titans: Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, and Jensen Huang, the head honcho of Nvidia. Their camaraderie, reminiscent of a modern-day buddy comedy, is turning heads in the tech world.

Sharing striking similarities, both Zuckerberg and Huang helm trillion-dollar Big Tech empires and are often spotted donning their signature jackets. But it's their shared love for cheesesteaks that seems to have cemented their friendship.

In a recent podcast interview with internet personality Roberto Nickson, Zuckerberg shed light on their culinary adventures, stating, "Jensen is really into cooking, so he invited me over to his house." Recalling the moment with enthusiasm, he added, "When we went over to his place, he was like, 'Let's make cheesesteaks,' and I'm like, 'hell yeah, let's make cheesesteaks'."

But their bond extends beyond gastronomic delights. Zuckerberg disclosed that their conversations delve into the intricacies of running their tech behemoths. "He and I, at this point, are the longest-standing tech founders of Big Tech companies," Zuckerberg remarked, underscoring their shared journey in navigating the tech landscape.

Despite Zuckerberg's staggering net worth of $178 billion, making him the world's third-richest person according to Bloomberg, and his recent leapfrogging of Elon Musk, Huang holds his own with a net worth of $74.6 billion. However, in terms of company valuation, Nvidia leads the charge with a whopping $2.1 trillion, while Meta trails behind at $1.3 trillion.

Their friendship has not gone unnoticed by their followers. Zuckerberg recently shared a photo on Instagram showcasing their jacket swap, likening Huang to "Taylor Swift, but for tech." Further solidifying their bond, Zuckerberg penned a profile of Huang for Time magazine's Time100: Most Influential People of 2024 list, lauding his steadfast leadership and vision.

"I always admired leaders who have the grit and determination to stick with their vision for long periods of time. Jensen Huang is the clear leader of the tech industry in this regard," Zuckerberg wrote, praising Huang's transformative impact on the tech landscape.

Huang's knack for "evolving and executing" has not only propelled Nvidia to the forefront of AI but has also earned him admiration from Zuckerberg and fellow industry peers. Reflecting on Huang's mentorship, Zuckerberg expressed his gratitude, stating, "Jensen has also taken the time to help me and other founders when we've faced challenges. I'm deeply appreciative of everything he has done for our industry."