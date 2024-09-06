Bill Gates uses this AI feature the most because of his packed meeting schedule

Bill Gates, renowned philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder, is known for his busy schedule packed with meetings. To manage the deluge of information and make the most of his time, Gates has turned to AI-powered meeting summaries.

In a recent interview with The Verge, Gates revealed his favourite AI feature: "I'd say the feature I use the most is the meeting summary, which is integrated into [Microsoft] Teams, which I use a lot. The ability to interact and not just get the summary, but ask questions about the meeting, is pretty fantastic."

Microsoft Copilot: AI for the Modern Workplace

The tool Gates relies on is Microsoft Copilot, an AI assistant powered by OpenAI technology. Copilot integrates seamlessly with various Microsoft 365 applications, providing users with a powerful way to access and utilise information buried in documents or scattered across conversations.

"Copilot allows users to 'find and use info that's buried in documents or lost in conversations, and get things done in whole new ways using the power of AI,'" Microsoft explains.

AI-Powered Efficiency Gains

Gates isn't alone in embracing AI for workplace productivity. A survey by Hubspot found that employees utilising AI tools save up to two hours per day on tasks like scheduling meetings, taking notes, and entering data. Some Copilot users even claim the tool enables them to skip meetings altogether by catching up on the AI-generated summaries.

The Limits of Current AI

Despite his enthusiasm for AI, Gates acknowledges its current limitations. In a previous interview, he stated, "If it's a problem that humans are not good at dealing with, then present techniques don't create some novel approach."

Current AI models excel at automating tasks that humans already perform, albeit more slowly, like transcribing and summarising meeting notes. They are not yet capable of generating truly innovative solutions to complex problems.

Significant Savings in Time and Money

Even with its limitations, AI-powered meeting summaries offer significant potential savings. A survey by Reclaim.ai revealed that employees spend over a third of their workweek in meetings. In the US, this translates to an estimated $29,000 per worker annually.