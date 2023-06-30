Bill Gates's firm asked female candidates about past sexual experiences, presence of naked pictures on phones, STDs: Report

In a recent report by The Wall Street Journal, it was revealed that Bill Gates' private office, Gates Ventures, had a screening process that involved asking sexually explicit questions to some female candidates. According to the report, women who applied for jobs at Gates Ventures stated that they were asked questions about their past sexual experiences, the presence of naked pictures on their phone, their preferred type of pornography, and whether they had a sexually transmitted disease.

Some other female applicants reported being asked about 'dancing for dollars' or having extramarital affairs. Notably, these questions were posed by a third-party security firm called Concentric Advisors, known for working with family offices.

The screenings took place over the past few years and also included inquiries about past drug use and other sensitive topics. Concentric Advisors denied asking these questions and stated that their screening process aims to assess the truthfulness of potential hires and their vulnerability to blackmail. It is worth noting that it can be illegal for companies to ask sensitive questions during the hiring process, and employers are advised to avoid personal questions related to gender identity, race, or religion, as stated by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Both Gates Ventures and a spokesperson for Concentric Advisors denied any knowledge of or involvement in sexually explicit questioning. Gates Ventures emphasized their commitment to a respectful hiring process and stated that they have a zero-tolerance policy for any participants who violate this principle. They also clarified that the background check process is the same for both male and female candidates. Concentric Advisors defended their screening process, asserting that it does not violate any laws and that the questions asked are identical for male candidates.

The report mentioned that candidates were informed by current Gates Ventures staff that their personal information, including details about previous sexual relationships, would be investigated by someone who used to work for the CIA. The candidates were required to sign a form granting access to highly sensitive information. Some potential hires were told that the screening results would impact their job offer.

Bill Gates himself has faced criticism in the past, including his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. It was also reported that Gates had a relationship with a Russian bridge player, which Epstein threatened to expose. In 2019, Microsoft's board investigated Gates after an employee claimed to have had a sexual relationship with him. Gates stepped down from the Microsoft board less than a year later, stating that the decision was unrelated to the investigation and that the affair had ended amicably, according to a spokesperson.

