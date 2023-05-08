scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Binance halts bitcoin withdrawals twice in a day, BTC drops to a week-low

Feedback

Binance halts bitcoin withdrawals twice in a day, BTC drops to a week-low

This is not the first time Binance has had technical issues with its platform. In March, it suspended deposits and withdrawals due to similar tech issues

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Bitcoin trading halted by Binance Bitcoin trading halted by Binance

On Monday, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance, paused bitcoin withdrawals for the second time in a day, citing a high volume of pending transactions. The exchange had earlier halted withdrawals for approximately an hour before resuming them briefly. In a tweet, the company stated that its team was working on a fix and would reopen bitcoin withdrawals as soon as possible.

In the tweet, Binance stated, "We've temporarily closed #BTC withdrawals due to the large volume of pending transactions. Our team is currently working on a fix and will reopen $BTC withdrawals as soon as possible. Rest assured, funds are SAFU."

The current halt in withdrawals has caused Bitcoin to drop about 1 per cent to $28,191, its lowest in almost a week. This is not the first time Binance has had technical issues with its platform. In March, it suspended deposits and withdrawals due to similar tech issues.

Binance is yet to release any additional information regarding the status of bitcoin withdrawals. As the crypto market continues to face challenges and uncertainties, investors are advised to exercise caution when investing in digital assets.

Also read: Crypto exchange Binance, CEO sued by US regulator over violations

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: May 08, 2023, 8:19 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement