Bitcoin overtakes Google and Amazon to become world’s fifth-largest asset by market cap: Report

Bitcoin has surged past Big Tech giants including Google, Amazon, and Meta to become the world’s fifth-largest asset by market capitalisation, according to data from CompanyMarketCap. As of Wednesday, the cryptocurrency’s valuation reached $1.86 trillion (roughly ₹1,58,87,400 crore), surpassing the market caps of both silver and Alphabet, the parent company of Google.

This places Bitcoin behind only gold, Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia in the global rankings of the most valuable assets. At the time of writing, Google’s market cap stood at $1.859 trillion, narrowly trailing Bitcoin, while Amazon followed at $1.837 trillion. Silver’s market value was recorded at $1.855 trillion.

Bitcoin’s milestone comes after a rocky few weeks. The digital asset had slipped to a low of around $76,000 (roughly ₹65.3 lakh) due to broader economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions. It has since rebounded strongly, trading above $93,000 (roughly ₹79.8 lakh) mid-week. Its all-time high was recorded at over $108,000 (approximately ₹92 lakh) in December 2024.

Bitcoin’s rise in the rankings marks a significant shift in how digital assets are perceived in the global financial system. Once dismissed as volatile and niche, Bitcoin now sits alongside legacy financial titans and commodities as a mainstream asset class, paving the way for further acceptance and integration.

As regulatory frameworks take shape worldwide, crypto advocates believe this momentum could establish Bitcoin and similar assets as long-term fixtures in global investment portfolios.