BlinkX partners Google Cloud to deliver tailored financial services

JM Financial’s digital broker platform BlinkX has entered into a strategic partnership with Google Cloud for using the latter’s data analytics capabilities for offering tailored financial services for Indian customers. Known as the ‘ClienTech’ framework, with the new solution BlinkX aims to puts the client at the centre of financial innovation, through personalisation and customer understanding.

Related Articles

Gagan Singla, Managing Director of BlinkX, explains, “By leveraging the power of Google’s cutting-edge technology, we aim to dismantle traditional financial barriers and create a more inclusive, personalised, and empowering financial ecosystem for our clients. This falls in line with our aspiration of being the country’s first no-glitch trading app with 24/7 availability and an adaptive platform for all types of investments.”

For being relevant to the customers’ needs, BlinkX has positioned a Named Entity Recognition (NER) model that will leverage the latest progressions in Natural Language Processing and a Hyper-Personalised Nudge Engine. This will help in creating a complex array of nudges to help customers strategise their next move based on their transactional behaviour.

Bikram Singh Bedi, VP & Country Manager, Google Cloud India says, “Through this partnership, we are not only helping BlinkX set a new standard in fintech, but also assisting them pioneer a new approach to customer engagement. This partnership is expected to have far-reaching implications for the financial industry, setting a new standard for how financial services are delivered and experienced. By prioritising client-centric innovation and leveraging the latest advancements in technology, BlinkX is not just predicting the future of fintech; they are creating it.”

BlinkX intends to continue to explore avenues of innovation with Google Cloud to make these technologies as robust as possible in the future.