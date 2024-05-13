Google Cloud, Bharti Airtel announce partnership to expand AI solutions in India via cloud adoption

Bharti Airtel and Google Cloud have announced a partnership to accelerate cloud adoption and deploy advanced AI solutions across Indian enterprises. This collaboration combines Airtel’s connectivity with Google Cloud’s AI technologies to serve over 2,000 large enterprises and one million emerging businesses in India.

Airtel and Google Cloud plan to modernise cloud services with this partnership, aiming to make cloud-based solutions more accessible to businesses across India. The partnership targets the growing Indian public cloud market, expected to reach $17.8 billion by 2027.

Related Articles

Airtel and Google Cloud will use Airtel’s data to create AI and machine learning solutions. These will include geospatial and voice analytics and marketing technologies that promise improved trend analysis, risk management, and consumer behaviour forecasting. Airtel has also developed an IoT solution for the utility sector that integrates connectivity, Google Cloud services, and application software, streamlining deployment processes.

Pune hub

To support these technological initiatives, Airtel has established a new managed services center in Pune with more than 300 professionals trained to specialise in Google Cloud technologies and digital services.

Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO of Bharti Airtel, highlighted the partnership's role in India's digital shift. "This collaboration with Google Cloud will help us deliver secure, scalable cloud solutions across various sectors," Vittal noted.

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, emphasised the strategic importance of the partnership in enhancing Airtel’s customer service capabilities and expanding their services globally. Kurian said, “Our strategic collaboration with Airtel marks a significant milestone towards our commitment to accelerate cloud and AI adoption in India. Through this partnership, we aim to explore and build transformative solutions that can enhance Airtel’s customer experiences.”