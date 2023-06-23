'Both guys are dead serious': Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk are ready for 'biggest fight in history'

Dana White, the president of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has confirmed that both Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are serious about their 'cage fight'. White claims that he was talking to both Elon and Musk and they seem to be ready to enter the ring.

Dana White, in an interview with TMZ Sports, claimed that Mark called him up asking 'Is he serious?'. White then called up Musk to ask if he's serious and Musk replied saying 'Yes, I'm dead serious'. White goes on to declare that 'this will be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world. Bigger than anything that's ever been done.' He also assured that the fight will break all pay-per-view records. White goes on to confirm that the proceeds from the fight will go to charity. He said, "these guys will raise hundreds of millions of dollars for charity.'

How did the billionaires come to this 'fight'?

It all started when Musk was complaining about Meta's upcoming Twitter alternative, codenamed P92, which is expected to be called 'Threads'. Musk expressed his concerns about Meta's dominance in the world of apps. A Twitter user then replied jokingly saying Musk should be careful as Mark Zuckerberg knows Jiu Jitsu. Unsurprisingly for Musk, he said "I’m up for a cage match if he is lol".

This playful banter could've died down if Mark Zuckerberg hadn't responded to Musk's tweet. Mark took a screenshot of Musk's tweet about the 'cage match' and posted a big bold caption saying 'Send me location' via his official Instagram account.

Musk took it even further announcing the location of the fight. He suggested the famous Las Vegas Octagon as the battleground for their now-confirmed fight. Musk went on to discuss some of the fighting techniques he plans on using for the fight. He said he'll use a move called The Walrus. He said, “I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus,’ where I just lie on top of my opponent and do nothing.”

When it comes to physical aptitude, both opponents are quite different. Musk is much older at 51 but holds the advantage with his larger stature. Mark Zuckerberg on the other hand, is 5 feet 7 inches but has age on his side. The 39-year-old has also been showcasing his martial arts skills, participating in Jiu-Jitsu tournaments and conquering intense workouts like the "Murph Challenge.

