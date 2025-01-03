Breaking new ground in gaming: Realme and KRAFTON’s vision for India’s esports ecosystem

The Indian esports landscape is experiencing a shift, driven by a partnership between Realme and KRAFTON India. This collaboration, anchored in a shared vision to elevate the mobile gaming ecosystem, promises to expand the world of competitive gaming through innovation, community engagement, and talent development at a time when India boasts nearly 450 million mobile gamers, with projections to reach 720 million by 2028.

In a detailed conversation with Business Today, Realme’s Vice President and CMO, Chase Xu, and Karan Pathak, Associate Director of Esports at KRAFTON India, shared insights into their innovative strategies, the impact on gamers, and their vision for the future of Indian esports. Here’s a deep dive into their collaborative efforts and how they’re changing the game for millions of players across the country.

PD: What was the driving force behind realme and KRAFTON coming together, and how does this partnership aim to redefine the gaming landscape in India?

Chase Xu: The driving force behind realme and KRAFTON coming together is the shared vision of revolutionizing the mobile gaming landscape in India. India has almost 450 million mobile gamers and is predicted to have 720 million by 2028. This means that the esports market has unmatched growth potential. realme’s strategic focus on esports aligns perfectly with KRAFTON's expertise in delivering world-class gaming experiences through titles like BGMI. This partnership leverages realme’s commitment to deliver high-performance smartphones and cutting-edge technology, combined with KRAFTON's massive user base and gaming influence, to redefine gaming as a mainstream cultural phenomenon in India. And with this partnership, realme is making a strong entry into the Indian gaming landscape, particularly e-sports. Together, we aim to empower the next generation of esports athletes and elevate the competitive gaming ecosystem.

Karan Pathak: At KRAFTON, our goal has always been to elevate the Esports ecosystem in India by delivering exceptional gaming experiences. The partnership with realme as the Official Smartphone Partner for BGIS 2025 and BMPS 2025 is a strategic alignment of our shared belief in the immense potential of India’s gaming ecosystem and our commitment to elevating it to global standards. realme’s reputation for delivering cutting-edge mobile technology complements KRAFTON’s expertise in creating competitive gaming platforms like BGIS & BMPS. Together, we’re not just delivering a better gaming experience; we’re shaping the future of Esports in India.

PD: How will this collaboration enhance the experience for both casual and professional gamers, particularly in the context of BGIS 2025 and BMPS 2025?

Chase Xu: This collaboration between realme and KRAFTON India represents a significant leap forward for the Indian esports landscape, with realme positioned to play a key role in its growth and evolution. For casual gamers, this partnership translates to a more accessible and optimised mobile gaming experience. realme's focus on delivering high-performance devices like the realme GT 7 Pro, combined with KRAFTON India's popular gaming titles, will create a more seamless and enjoyable gaming ecosystem.



For aspiring esports professionals, this collaboration offers a pathway to greater recognition and success. By partnering with KRAFTON India for BGIS 2025 and BMPS 2025, realme provides a prominent platform for showcasing talent and fostering a more competitive environment. This is particularly evident with the BGIS 2025 LAN Finals taking place in Kolkata, where top teams will compete for a staggering INR 2 crore prize pool, offering a thrilling live-event experience. This partnership underscores realme's commitment to investing in the future of Indian esports, developing cutting-edge technology and resources that empower the next generation of esports athletes.

Karan Pathak: With a combined prize pool of ₹4 crores across BGIS 2025 and BMPS 2025, this partnership significantly elevates the scale and excitement of competitive gaming in India. realme’s devices are known for their high-refresh-rate displays and powerful processors, which ensure smoother gameplay. By leveraging realme’s hardware capabilities in the tournaments, we’re ensuring that gamers experience unparalleled performance—be it sharper visuals, faster response times, or uninterrupted gameplay. For professional gamers, this means the best of tools to compete in high-pressure scenarios.

PD: Can you share specific examples of how realme’s hardware innovation and KRAFTON’s expertise in gaming complement each other to deliver a superior gaming experience?

Chase Xu: The partnership between realme and KRAFTON India creates a synergy that significantly elevates the mobile gaming experience. realme's hardware innovations, such as powerful processors, extended battery life, high refresh rate displays, and efficient cooling systems, provide the optimal platform for KRAFTON's demanding game titles like BGMI. This translates to smoother gameplay, enhanced visuals with richer details and vibrant colours, and a more immersive gaming world.

Moreover, the collaboration allows for deeper integration opportunities. Joint research and development efforts, including exclusive debugging, ensure that both hardware and software are fine-tuned for peak performance, particularly in the demanding arena of competitive esports. This combined approach benefits both casual gamers and aspiring esports professionals, delivering a superior mobile gaming experience across the board.

Karan Pathak: As I mentioned above, we believe that the synergy between realme’s hardware innovation and KRAFTON’s gaming platforms is potentially transformative. For instance, realme GT 7 Pro deployed for the tournaments is optimised for high-performance gaming, with features like enhanced cooling systems and ultra-responsive touch rates. These are crucial for competitive games like BGMI, where milliseconds can determine the outcome. Paired with KRAFTON’s ability to deliver immersive gameplay experiences, this collaboration ensures that tournaments like BGIS and BMPS are hosted on hardware and are capable of meeting the demands of India’s best gamers. It’s this alignment of strengths that will not only excite players but also set new benchmarks in Esports.

PD: How does this partnership aim to empower and engage India’s burgeoning gaming community beyond tournaments and events?

Chase Xu: Beyond tournaments and events, the partnership between realme and KRAFTON aims to empower India’s gaming community by building a comprehensive ecosystem through esports-focused product innovation, joint development, and optimisation for games like BGMI. It will focus on engaging gamers by supporting content creators, fostering interactive platforms, and providing high-performance devices at accessible prices. Additionally, realme’s sustained investment in esports infrastructure and grassroots initiatives helps nurture emerging talent and ensures long-term growth for India’s vibrant gaming industry.

Karan Pathak: Through our tournaments, especially BGIS, we aim to provide a platform for grassroots-level players to showcase their skills and harness their talent. To further ensure inclusivity and a wider reach, our events will be streamed in 8 regional languages, including Marathi and Bengali, alongside Hindi and English, making them accessible to diverse audiences across the country. Premium live-event experiences, such as the BGIS 2025 LAN Finals in Kolkata, and exclusive digital content bring fans closer to the action and their favourite players, enhancing engagement and excitement. In 2024, we achieved over 5.9 million hours of YouTube watch time and participation from 8 lakh players, and we expect these numbers to grow significantly this season. By uniting two of India’s beloved brands, this collaboration inspires gamers to engage with Esports at every level, fostering a sense of pride and belonging within the community.

PD: What is the broader vision for this partnership, and how do you see it shaping the future of mobile gaming and esports in India over the next few years?

Chase Xu: By encouraging innovation and talent development, the partnership between realme and KRAFTON aims to establish India as a major global centre for mobile gaming and esports. With realme investing in esports-focused R&D to create new benchmarks for mobile gaming performance, the partnership intends to accelerate gaming technology improvements throughout the subsequent years. Through the development of a flourishing esports ecosystem, the collaboration aims to support a healthy community of gamers and foster up-and-coming talent, and provide chances for competitive involvement. Furthermore, realme's dedication to providing high-performance gaming devices guarantees that mobile gaming becomes more accessible, opening the door for India's gaming sector to see steady growth and international recognition.

Karan Pathak: India’s gaming industry is projected to grow exponentially, with the Esports market expected to reach ₹11 billion by 2025. Our partnership with realme is not just about short-term wins—it’s about building a sustainable future for gaming and Esports in India. Over the next few years, we aim to position India as a global leader in mobile Esports by investing in talent, expanding the reach of our tournaments, and driving innovation. With realme’s support, we’re focused on creating a robust ecosystem that benefits players, fans, and brands alike. Together, we envision a future where Esports is not only a career option for many but also a cultural and economic powerhouse that puts India on the world map for gaming excellence.