BSNL modifies Rs 98 plan to offer 2GB daily data, Eros Now subscription

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has modified its Rs 98 prepaid plan to offer 2GB data per day instead of 1.5GB data daily. BSNL will also offer Eros Now subscription completely free for the validity period with the Rs 98 plan. Meanwhile, once the user exhausts the entire data limit, the data transfer speeds will be reduced to 80 kbps.

Despite increasing the data limit, BSNL has reduced the validity period for the Rs 98 prepaid plan. Earlier, 1.5GB daily data was available for 26 days but after the revision of the plan, the 2 GB daily data is now available for only 24 days.

Other than the Rs 98 plan, BSNL also offers Rs 78, Rs 333, and Rs 444 prepaid recharge offers. With the Rs 78 plan, users can get a total of 20GB data at 2GB per day. The Rs 78 plan also offers the Eros Now subscription for 10 days. Unlimited voice and video calling benefits are also part of BSNL's Rs 78 plan.

The user of BSNL's Rs 333 prepaid recharge plan gets 3GB daily data and the subscription of Eros Now for 45 days. Similarly, Rs 444 prepaid recharge offers 4GB of data per day with 60 days validity.

