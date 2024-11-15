BSNL to allow its fiber users to use their broadband anywhere via National Wi-Fi roaming service; here’s how

In a bid to boost its market presence and appeal to a broader audience, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has rolled out a series of new services, including a National Wi-Fi roaming service that allows FTTH (fibre-to-the-home) customers to access high-speed internet from anywhere in India. The move follows a recent wave of tariff hikes by private telecom operators, which has helped the state-owned telecom company regain some momentum.

BSNL has also refreshed its branding, introducing a new logo and slogan as part of a broader strategy to modernise its image. In addition to the Wi-Fi roaming service, the company unveiled seven new services across the country, underscoring its commitment to innovation and digital accessibility.

Traditionally, BSNL FTTH users could only enjoy high-speed internet at a fixed location. With the new National Wi-Fi roaming service, however, these users will soon be able to connect to BSNL’s network from any location in India where BSNL Wi-Fi is available. This initiative opens up a host of possibilities for rural and urban users alike, allowing them to stay connected without relying solely on mobile networks.

How to Access BSNL’s National Wi-Fi Roaming Service

To activate the service, BSNL FTTH customers need to register through BSNL’s official portal at https://portal.bsnl.in/ftth/wifiroaming. The registration process requires users to enter their FTTH connection number and registered mobile number for verification, enabling access to the roaming service nationwide.

This service aims to bridge the connectivity gap for users in rural areas, enabling them to access high-speed internet at BSNL hotspots wherever available. The service stands out from private operators like Jio and Airtel, who often encourage users to rely on mobile data when away from home.

BSNL’s Future Plans: 5G Rollout and Cable-Free Broadband

In other developments, BSNL is pushing forward with its plans to roll out 5G services in Delhi. The telecom company has issued an open invitation for proposals, with a goal to establish 5G connectivity at nearly 1,900 sites, reaching approximately 100,000 subscribers in the initial phase. Alongside 5G, BSNL is also planning to launch a new broadband service that would provide internet access without the need for traditional cabling, making it easier to deploy in remote areas.