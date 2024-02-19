Buyer purchases Ather 450 electric scooter worth over Rs 1 lakh with Rs 10 coins

A customer from Jaipur, in a surprising event, bought a new Ather 450 electric scooter with Rs 10 coins. The unusual mode of payment caught the attention of Tarun Mehta, CEO of Ather Energy, who shared a photo of the moment on X (formerly Twitter).

The exact model of the Ather 450 series bought by the customer is not confirmed. The Bengaluru-based electric vehicle startup currently offers three models in the series: 450S, 450X, and 450 Apex, with prices ranging from Rs 1.10 lakh to Rs 1.89 lakh. Even if the consumer purchased the lowest model in the 450 series it costs Rs 1.10 lakh which translates to around 11,000 Rs 10 coins.

Upcoming Ather Electric Scooter Rizta

The company is preparing to launch its first family-oriented scooter, the Rizta. Unlike the Ather 450 series, which is performance-oriented, the Rizta is designed for comfort and practicality, featuring the largest seat in its segment.

The Rizta might offer better range and performance than other Ather models, possibly due to a superior battery and motor configuration, but no official confirmation has been made by the company yet.

A new Ather owner just bought himself a 450 in Jaipur



A new Ather owner just bought himself a 450 in Jaipur

... all with 10Re coins!

