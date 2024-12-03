Can Geographic Information Systems (GIS) help reduce Delhi’s alarming pollution levels? Experts weigh in

As Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) grapple with hazardous air quality, questions arise about how emerging technologies like Geographic Information Systems (GIS) could help alleviate the crisis. With air pollution levels under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 4 - triggered when the Air Quality Index (AQI) exceeds 400 - experts point to GIS as a powerful tool for monitoring and mitigating pollution.

Harnessing GIS for Real-Time Monitoring

“Air pollution is one of the most serious and rapidly growing problems, especially in urban centres of India like Delhi,” said Agendra Kumar, Managing Director, Esri India. “GIS can aid in monitoring air pollution and reducing the hazard by providing a spatial framework for collecting, analysing, and visualising air quality data. By facilitating integration of data from various sources, such as ground-based air quality monitoring stations, satellite observations, and meteorological data, GIS can help in creating real-time maps that highlight pollution hotspots and track spatial patterns of air quality over time. These details can significantly help in informed decision-making, empowering administrators to implement targeted interventions and create a cleaner, more breathable environment.”

GIS’s ability to layer diverse datasets—ranging from vehicular emissions and stubble burning to industrial activities and weather conditions—provides a holistic view of pollution sources. Such integration enables authorities to identify hyperlocal hotspots and design targeted interventions, such as traffic rerouting or improved enforcement of emission norms.

A Regional Perspective

Sanjay Kumar, CEO of Geospatial World, emphasised the need to address pollution on a regional scale. “Layers of thick smog over plain areas of northern India are caused by multiple factors, including inflow of dust from western regions, stubble burning, industrial pollutants, and moisture in the air. While crackers during Diwali festivities exacerbate the problem, they aren’t the root cause.”

Kumar underscored the importance of leveraging geospatial platforms to model decades of environmental and climatic data. “Adding layers of information like demography, transportation, urbanisation, and deforestation can help model and develop scenarios to anticipate and mitigate weather patterns. This would also support socio-economic policies addressing farming reforms, construction activities, and control on cracker usage across the region.”

He further noted that Delhi’s pollution crisis is a regional issue requiring regional solutions. “Geospatial technology is key to describing the problem and prescribing solutions, but it also requires political, economic, and social resolutions.”

Insights for Effective Policy

Saurabh Rai, CEO of Arahas, highlighted the critical need for data uniformity and hyperlocal insights to improve interventions under GRAP. “Despite interventions like halting construction activities and limiting diesel generator usage, pollution persists, posing severe health risks, especially from PM2.5, linked to respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.”

Rai pointed out inconsistencies in public data, calling for harmonised AQI metrics. “Effective action requires harmonised, hyperlocal AQI data to ensure precision in monitoring and implementation. Resource allocation should focus on areas with the highest health burdens rather than employing a ‘one size fits all’ approach, which has proven ineffective.”

Citing October 2024 air quality data, Rai noted that PM2.5 levels were “good” for 52% of the time, but pollutants like nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and ozone (O3) caused fluctuations. Pollution peaks occurred from 7 AM to 8 AM, with the lowest levels from 2 PM to 3 PM—insights that could guide time-specific measures.

The Path Forward

The experts agree that GIS can serve as a cornerstone for combating Delhi’s air pollution by enabling real-time monitoring, targeted interventions, and data-driven policies. While technology plays a vital role, the success of these efforts depends on robust collaboration between policymakers, technology providers, and citizens.

A data-driven, adaptive approach combining geospatial insights with demographic and regional considerations offers a sustainable pathway to reducing Delhi’s alarming pollution levels - empowering the capital and other places plagued with pollution to breathe easier in the years to come.